Jeremy Jordan Concerts Postponed At The Wallis Center Due To L.A. Wildfires

The Wallis Center has announced that this week's concerts featuring Tony Award-nominee, Jeremy Jordan, have been postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles County.

The concerts, originally scheduled for January 9 & 10, 2025 will now take place on January 21 & 22. Ticketholders will be contacted by the box office to confirm the new dates.

Jeremy Jordan, the award-winning actor/musician, will bring his signature and thought-provoking style to The Wallis for the first time, showcasing a wide array of vocal styles across all genres of Broadway and pop music. Songs and tales from his storied career will include selections from Newsies, Smash, The Last 5 Years, Little Shop of Horrors, Waitress, and many more.

