News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Jeremy Jordan Concerts Postponed At The Wallis Center Due To L.A. Wildfires

The concerts, originally scheduled for January 9 & 10, 2025 will now take place on January 21 & 22.

By: Jan. 08, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Wallis Center has announced that this week's concerts featuring Tony Award-nominee, Jeremy Jordan, have been postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles County.

LATEST NEWS

AT THE VERY BOTTOM OF THE BODY OF WATER Kicks Off The 2025 OTR Season At Chance Theater
Holocaust Museum LA Presents Los Angeles Premiere Of AIN'T NO BACK TO A MERRY-GO-ROUND
WICKED Tour Cancels January 8th Performance Due To Los Angeles Wildfires
DON’T TOUCH MY HAIR to Have Workshop Production at IAMA Theatre Company

The concerts, originally scheduled for January 9 & 10, 2025 will now take place on January 21 & 22. Ticketholders will be contacted by the box office to confirm the new dates.

Jeremy Jordan, the award-winning actor/musician, will bring his signature and thought-provoking style to The Wallis for the first time, showcasing a wide array of vocal styles across all genres of Broadway and pop music. Songs and tales from his storied career will include selections from Newsies, Smash, The Last 5 Years, Little Shop of Horrors, Waitress, and many more.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos