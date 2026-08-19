Jenna Lea Rosen to Lead LITTLE WOMEN at Musical Theatre West

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Musical Theatre West will close its 2026 season with big dreams, beloved characters and one of literature's most iconic heroines as Jenna Lea Rosen takes on the role of Jo March in Little Women, running November 6–22, 2026 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center in Long Beach.

Before Rosen brings the fiercely independent aspiring writer to life on stage, Long Beach audiences will have several opportunities to celebrate the timeless story throughout the community, beginning this month when Rosen makes a special appearance at Belmont Shore's Stroll & Savor on Wednesday, August 19 from 5:30–8:30 p.m.

“There's something so special about Jo March. She's ambitious, creative, determined and completely unafraid to dream big,” said Jenna Lea Rosen. “I grew up loving Little Women, so getting to step into her shoes and return to Musical Theatre West feels incredibly special. At its heart, this is a story about chasing the life you want while holding onto the people you love, and I can't wait to share it with Southern California audiences this fall.”

Rosen returns to Musical Theatre West following a growing list of acclaimed stage credits across the country. Most recently, she toured with the First National Tour of SUFFS as an understudy for Alice Paul and Doris Stevens. Her credits also include Elsa in Frozen at Theatre Under The Stars and La Mirada Theatre, Fanny Brice in Funny Girl at Maine State Music Theatre, Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family at Sacramento Music Circus, Mabel in Mack & Mabel at the El Portal Theatre, and Belle in Disney's Beauty and the Beast at Moonlight Stage Productions. Audiences may also recognize her voice from Disney's Sofia the First, Elena of Avalor and other animated projects.

Mirroring the themes of family and generational connection at the heart of Little Women, the production also marks a special homecoming for Jenna, whose own performing arts story spans three generations. Her grandmother, Linda Hoppus, founded Orange County Song & Dance more than forty years ago, where Jenna began dancing at the age of two and where her mother, Heather, now serves as a director. Jenna's history with Musical Theatre West began at just 12-years old when she made her MTW debut as Duffy in Annie. She later returned to the MTW Stage in Nice Work If You Can Get It and Elf in 2018, followed by Catch Me If You Can in 2019. Her connection to the performing arts runs deep.

In Little Women, Rosen steps into the role of Jo March, the ambitious, imaginative and fiercely independent second-oldest March sister whose determination to become a writer has inspired generations of readers and audiences. Based on Louisa May Alcott's timeless novel, the musical follows Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March as they grow up, discover their places in the world and pursue dreams uniquely their own.

Ahead of opening night, Rosen will make a special appearance at Belmont Shore's Stroll & Savor on August 19 from 5:30–8:30 p.m. MTW will continue the celebration in October with a series of free Community Connects events throughout Long Beach, including Little Women and Long Beach History on October 4, a screening of the 1994 film Little Women featuring a special pop-up performance and Q&A on October 10, a family read-aloud at the Michelle Obama Library on October 24, and a Little Women lecture on October 25.

Little Women takes the stage at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center in Long Beach from November 6–22, 2026, concluding Musical Theatre West's 2026 season. At its heart, Little Women is a celebration of family, individuality and the courage to pursue a dream, reminding audiences that no dream is too big with the support of those they love.



Photo Credit: Jason Niedle

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