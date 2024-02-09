Jeanne Marie Spicuzza Announces Special Performance And Book Launch This February

Additional appearances are scheduled for 2024. Dates will be announced.

Feb. 09, 2024

Award-winning, multi-hyphenate artist and businesswoman Jeanne Marie Spicuzza presents her latest publication, Hope is My Favorite Color, an illustrated story of friendship and equality, and introduces segments of her one-woman show, "Textative," an impassioned tale of a tangled celebrity romance.

Spicuzza broke ground when she conceived the first ever, fully woman-owned studio and membership streaming platform from Seasons & a Muse Studios, or SAAM. The Studio Club, named after the Hollywood haven during its Golden Age, was constructed with Leonardo Veneziano of Sunken Realm Design Company. It debuted at the famed Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, with a spirited presentation by writer and historian Mary Mallory of Hollywood Heritage Museum.

The most recent releases from The Studio Club include a teaser for "Making Angels," upcoming fantasy dramedy feature project from SAAM Studios, currently in development in cooperation with Organic Media Group, and the director's cut of "Night Rain," narrative thriller about a group of independent filmmakers hired by their stalker to make a low-budget period movie about Elizabeth Short, victim of Black Dahlia murder. Visit https://www.seasonsandamusestudios.com for details.

The SAAM Productions page carries information and a QR code to donate to "Making Angels" through its fiscal sponsor, Cinefemme, a registered 501(c)(3) founded by Michelle Kantor, dedicated to supporting women in film. A table reading of the screenplay was hosted by Murisa Harba of About the Work Actors Studio.

The SAAM Souvenir Shop recently added Hope is My Favorite Color from Libri Publishers, written and illustrated by Spicuzza. The book is available for purchase on the web site, with copies signed and sold at the launch and performance.

"Textative" is structured from a series of text exchanges and related poems and writings.

"Would someone please remind me," Spicuzza posted on social media, "the next time I stumble into a love triangle, not to be the hypotenuse between the legs."

The performance commences at 8:30 PM PT on Friday, February 16, at the Rapp Saloon at 1436 2nd Street in Santa Monica, California, as part of the long running Third Friday Salon, hosted by celebrated poet Elena Secota. There is an open mic during the event. Food and refreshments will be served. Entry is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1384252638948467 for details.

The Rapp Saloon

The Rapp Saloon is a historic literary and music venue that houses live events, including those hosted by Elena Secota.

Seasons & a Muse Studios

Seasons & a Muse Studios is a woman-owned entertainment conglomerate, founded by Jeanne Marie Spicuzza, comprised of seasonsandamusestudios.com, Seasons & a Muse, Inc. and Seasons and a Muse Productions, LLC.

Sunken Realm Design Company

Sunken Realm Design Company is a professional graphic design firm helmed by Leonardo Veneziano.



