Jazz At Naz Month-Long Festival Comes to The Soraya Next Month

The Soraya has long been at the epicenter of Jazz in LA-from CSUN's nationally respected Jazz studies program, to The Soraya's stellar reputation for Jazz programming. This year, The Soraya dials up its investment in America's one true original art form with its first annual, month-long jazz Festival-Jazz at Naz- February 5 through 19 which features five events including two major main stage performances plus three consecutive nights of The Soraya's immersive Jazz Club - with audience and artists all hosted right on stage, an intimate and immersive experience that has become a Soraya trademark.



Jazz at Naz Festival begins on the main stage February 5 with Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis on February 5 and two-time Grammy Award winner Gregory Porter on February 10. The next weekend Jazz Club hosts Gerald Clayton February 17; Gretchen Parlato February 18 and Harold LÃ³pez-Nussa February 19.



Jazz at Naz single ticketholders and all Soraya Members will automatically receive a link to access the Discover Jazz Virtual Pass which will live-stream An Evening with Gregory Porter and all three Jazz Club concerts. Ticketholders and Soraya Members will also receive an exclusive invite to access the on-demand virtual stream of opening night of the festival featuring Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis.



Discover Jazz Virtual Pass will expand your in-person experience with in-depth interviews and other behind the scenes content. It also offers ticketholders hesitant to attend in-person because of COVID-19 and Omicron safety concerns an alternative way to enjoy these performances.



"As we put the cap on our Tenth Anniversary celebration, we launch Jazz at Naz, our first ever jazz festival at The Soraya," said Thor Steingraber, Executive and Artistic Director. "With the continuation of our Onstage Sessions Jazz Club both, it's clear The Soraya is a premiere Los Angeles destination for Jazz performances both in person and online. We offer our audience the opportunity to experience not only the tried-and-true Jazz artists on the mainstage but also the rising stars in our intimate Jazz Club concerts."



Tickets to all Jazz at Naz performances are available at www.thesoraya.org and by calling 818-677-3000. Single tickets start at $41, and Jazz Pass package for all five performances start at $199. Jazz Pass secures in person seats for all five jazz artists, the complete line-up of innovators and icons - $199 for the Silver pass (Loge section/rise seating) and $299 for the Gold pass (Orchestra section for Wynton Marsalis and Gregory Porter, table seating for the 3 Jazz Club artists). The Discover Jazz Virtual Pass starts at just $49. The Soraya is located at 18111 Nordhoff Street, Northridge, CA 91330.

