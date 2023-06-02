Jaxx Theatricals Makes Its Hollywood Fringe Festival Debut With The World Premiere Of HALFWAY TO GETHSEMANE!

Performances run June 6-23.

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert Photo 3 Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert
Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Photo 4 Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Bowl

Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Bowl

Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Bowl

The Jaxx Theatre has announced the final show of their 16th anniversary season. HALFWAY TO GETHSEMANE makes its World Premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. The show is written and directed by Christopher Robert Smith (Dirty Dancing / Elf National Tours). The Associate Director is Jeremy Lucas*, Artistic Director of The Jaxx Theatre, Cultural Arts Envoy with the US State Dept., Artistic Director Achievement & LA Ovation Award Nominee. The production is co-produced by Jesus David Torres Morabito & Angelina Ramirez alongside Lucas and Smith.

This dark comedy follows teenage burnout character "X" (double cast as Mads Durbin & Jo Nunokawa) through a week of community service in a local mental health institution. The residents of the facility that he works with believe that this kid is someone else. They try to convince him of this through an absurd stream of unusual events to help him realize his true calling. Can the residents convince the kid of his mysterious greatness before it's too late or are all the residents just 'out of their minds'? The end is nigh! Come see this dark humorous, end of times puzzle come together or fall apart...

The cast of HALFWAY TO GETHSEMANE features: Alexandra Ackerman (Nurse Bell), Patrick Boylan (Peter), Alex Butte (Gabe/Paulie), Avalon Kerr (Gardener/Quartet), Alora Kinley (Dee/Quartet), Carter Michael (Timmie/Quartet), JD Morabito (Lazy Russ), Joshua Clifton Powell (Governor), Ken Maurice Purnell (Captain/Mo), Christopher Robert Smith (Joe), Kyle Stocker (Mike), Courtney Ullery (Secretary) & West Wayne (Kyle/Gardener). The cast also includes the following actors who are double cast: Amaya J & Joelle Tshudy as Nurse Maggie, Allison Lobel & Whitney Vigil as Tabby, Pete Sauber & Collin Lee Turner as Sam. Understudies/Swings/Covers include: Jonathan Flemings (Gardener/Kyle/Quartet) & Renee Wylder (Nurse Bell/Secretary)

Costume design by Jeremy Lucas & Christopher Robert Smith; lighting, projection and sound design by Steven Parker; set design by Jeremy Lucas, JD Morabito, Emily Naiman & Leora Samouha.

Jaxx Theatricals is thrilled to make its Hollywood Fringe Festival debut with HALFWAY TO GETHSEMANE. The producers at Jaxx are behind the critically acclaimed west coast premieres of Cy Coleman's The Life starring Dionne Gipson ("NCIS"), David St. Louis ("Zoe's Extraordinary Playlist") and Willam ("RuPaul's Drag Race") at the Stella Adler Theatre and Lippa's Wild Party featuring Mink Stole of John Waters movie fame here at the former Met Theatre. Other producing credits include: Annie (Theatre Asylum/Zoom -- starring actors from the Hollywood Bowl production); A Chorus Line MACHA -- featuring actors from the Broadway Tour); the two-time Ovation-nominated production of Chicago, starring Tony Award Winner, Katrina Lenk, Willam, Mekia Cox (Princess Tiana in "Once Upon a Time") at the Hudson and most recently the 99-seat premiere of Matilda, the Musical here at the Jaxx Theatre in 2019 - the show that helped a theatre company survive a worldwide pandemic. Jaxx has been featured on Good Day LA, KTLA, Telemundo and the Grammy's Live from the Red Carpet.

HALFWAY TO GETHSEMANE previews this Tuesday, 6/6 @ 8PM, opens on Friday, 6/9 @ 8PM, runs Saturday, 6/10 & Thursday, 6/22 @ 8PM, Sunday, 6/18 @ 4PM and closes on Friday, 6/23 @ 8PM. The Jaxx Theatre is located at 1089 N. Oxford Ave. in East Hollywood, 90029. For tickets please visit: www.HollywoodFringe.org/Shows

*Denotes, member of the Stage Director & Choreographer Society, the union for professional Directors & Choreographers in the United States.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

LAs Dances With Films Celebrates 26 Years at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood Photo
LA's Dances With Films Celebrates 26 Years at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood

Dances With Film aka DWF:LA is about to unleash its 26th annual independent film festival from June 22-July 2 at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. 

Blue13 Dance Company Holds Playdate Dance Residency Public Performances Photo
Blue13 Dance Company Holds Playdate Dance Residency Public Performances

 Los Angeles-based Blue13 Dance Company – known for presenting aesthetically and culturally daring live performances throughout the US and abroad for over 20 years – presents two public performances of works being developed during its Playdate dance residency program. Showcases will be held at Stomping Ground (5453 Alhambra Ave) on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:30pm and Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 6:00pm.

Dennis Renard Officially Joins For FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE At The Carl Sagan And Ann Druya Photo
Dennis Renard Officially Joins For FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE At The Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater

Having just starred in the Emmy nominated Book of Queer on Max and in Rogue Machine Theatre's Come Get Maggie, DENNIS RENARD joins For the Love of a Glove's cast as Michael Jackson's glove Thrill-Lha on June 2, 3, 30 and July 1!

2023-24 Shakespeare in American Communities Grants Revealed Photo
2023-24 Shakespeare in American Communities Grants Revealed

Arts Midwest announced the recipients of $1,161,500 in Shakespeare in American Communities grants, with $976,500 going to 41 professional theater companies partnering with schools, and $185,000 going to eight organizations working with students in the juvenile justice system.


More Hot Stories For You

Dennis Renard Officially Joins For FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE At The Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan TheaterDennis Renard Officially Joins For FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE At The Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater
Absurdist Comedian Claire Woolner to Present A RETROSPECTION at The Hollywood FringeAbsurdist Comedian Claire Woolner to Present A RETROSPECTION at The Hollywood Fringe
Art-In-Relation to Present Spirituals And Contemporary Songs Of Freedom In Reflection Of JuneteenthArt-In-Relation to Present Spirituals And Contemporary Songs Of Freedom In Reflection Of Juneteenth
Cle Holly's Musical FOUR to Premiere At The Hollywood Fringe This MonthCle Holly's Musical FOUR to Premiere At The Hollywood Fringe This Month

Videos

VIDEO: Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video VIDEO: Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser Video
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gunhild Carling Big Band
Catalina Jazz Supper Club (6/14-6/14)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midsummer Night's Dream
Theatre 29 (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Otello
LA Opera (5/13-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Darryl Maximilian Robinson Highlights His Sherlock Holmes Stage Credits
The Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project (7/15-9/01)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MAXIMO MARCUSO - TENOR OF THE AMERICAS
Coachella Valley Repertory (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ¡FIESTA!
Bob Baker Marionette Theater (4/01-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A SHARK ATE MY PENIS: A HISTORY OF BOYS LIKE ME Written & Performed by Laser Webber
The Broadwater Second Stage (6/04-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Boston Bar Bloodsuckers
Three Clubs (6/04-6/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You