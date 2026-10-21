Jason Ritter, Jimmi Simpson, and More to Perform in STORIES THAT HEAL Benefit

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On November 7, 2026, Ali MacLean and Monumental Artists will present STORIES THAT HEAL an evening of short scenes and monologues celebrating the power of storytelling to foster connection, challenge stigma, and spark conversations about mental health.

The event features work by acclaimed writers including John Patrick Shanley, Brian Yorkey (13 Reasons Why), Gary Lennon (Orange Is the New Black, Power), Lauren Weedman (Hacks), Jenny Lawson (Let's Pretend This Never Happened), Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower), Dan O'Brien, Larissa FastHorse (The Thanksgiving Play), and others.

Performers include Jason Ritter (Lanterns), Jimmi Simpson (The Walking Dead: Dead City), Toby Huss (Weapons), Tom Lenk, Dale Dickey (Widow's Bay), Isaac Wang (Dìdi), Noah Bean (Ballard), and more.

EVENT DETAILS

When: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Doors: 4 p.m. | Curtain: 5 p.m.

Where: James Bridges Theater, 235 Charles E. Young Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90095

Suggested donation: $25

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 01 Hrs 03 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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