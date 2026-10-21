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Jason Ritter, Jimmi Simpson, and More to Perform in STORIES THAT HEAL Benefit

The evening of short scenes and monologues will take place at James Bridges Theater in Los Angeles in support of mental health advocacy.

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Jason Ritter, Jimmi Simpson, and More to Perform in STORIES THAT HEAL Benefit

On November 7, 2026, Ali MacLean and Monumental Artists will present STORIES THAT HEAL an evening of short scenes and monologues celebrating the power of storytelling to foster connection, challenge stigma, and spark conversations about mental health.

The event features work by acclaimed writers including John Patrick Shanley, Brian Yorkey (13 Reasons Why), Gary Lennon (Orange Is the New Black, Power), Lauren Weedman (Hacks), Jenny Lawson (Let's Pretend This Never Happened), Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower), Dan O'Brien, Larissa FastHorse (The Thanksgiving Play), and others.

Performers include Jason Ritter (Lanterns), Jimmi Simpson (The Walking Dead: Dead City), Toby Huss (Weapons), Tom Lenk, Dale Dickey (Widow's Bay), Isaac Wang (Dìdi), Noah Bean (Ballard), and more.

EVENT DETAILS

When: Saturday, November 7, 2026
Doors: 4 p.m. | Curtain: 5 p.m.
Where: James Bridges Theater, 235 Charles E. Young Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90095
Suggested donation: $25

Reserve a seat | Donate to support the benefit

Click Here to Get Tickets

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