Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery to Present TWO LOST SOULS at The Wallis

Emmy Award-winning singer/actor Jane Lynch ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," ''Glee") and Kate Flannery ("The Office") return to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts with their hilarious cabaret show, Two Lost Souls, on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 7:30 pm. Lynch and Flannery put their one-of-a-kind spin on songs from Broadway to The Barry Sisters to the Swingin' Sixties.

Jane Lynch, also a playwright and author, received an Emmy and Golden Globe for her portrayal of the iconic bully Sue Sylvester on "Glee." She is currently the two-time Emmy Award-winning host of NBC's "Hollywood Game Night" and can be seen on Amazon Prime's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" with her Emmy Award-winning performance as Sophie Lennon. In 2015, Lynch embarked on her own live concert tour, SEE JANE SING with Kate Flannery, Tim Davis and The Tony Guerrero Quintet. Their holiday album, "A Swingin Little Christmas" hit Billboard's Top 10 Adult Contemporary chart. In 2018, Lynch and Flannery premiered their new cabaret show, TWO LOST SOULS at NYC's legendary venue, The Carlyle.



Kate Flannery is best known for her nine seasons as Meredith the drunk on NBC's "The Office" and, more recently, her impressive run on ABC's "Dancing With The Stars." Other recent TV appearances include "New Girl," "American Housewife," "Another Period," and "Brooklyn Nine Nine." She is currently Jane Lynch's sidekick in her anti-cabaret act, SEE JANE SING having played the Kennedy Center, Joe's Pub and 30 cities across the country. Her original cult comedy lounge act, the Lampshades, regularly plays comedy festivals as well as in and around Hollywood.

The health and safety of patrons, staff and artists inside and outside the venue are a top priority for The Wallis. All audience members attending indoor performances will be required to show proof of full vaccination upon entry at The Wallis, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the attending their performance date. In addition, all patrons regardless of vaccination status will be required to properly wear a face mask over both the nose and mouth upon entering The Wallis' indoor spaces and for the duration of their visit. The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. For The Wallis' current safety updates and protocols, please visit https://thewallis.org/safety

Tickets, $39-$125, are on sale now. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/souls.