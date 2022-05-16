Jamie xx and Caribou Added to the Hollywood Bowl 2022 Season

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association today announced an additional concert for the Hollywood Bowl 2022 summer season: Jamie xx and Caribou on Friday, September 30, at 7:30 p.m. PDT. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, May 17, at 10 a.m. PDT.

In his vivid, kinetic electronic dance music, Jamie xx looks back to move forward. He incorporates seemingly the entire history of British dance music-from disco and Northern Soul to hardcore and acid house-all of it synthesized in a kaleidoscopic blend. He recently released his first single in two years "Let's Do It Again," a triumphant return and the first glimpse of what is to come over the next year from the London artist and DJ-listen/share here.

Jamie xx's solo debut In Colour was nominated for the Mercury Prize as well as Album of the Year at the BRIT Awards and Best Dance/Electronic album at the Grammys. And it was named among the best albums of 2015 by Time, Stereogum, NME and Pitchfork, who wrote, "It's the sound of longing and loneliness mixed with the joyful relief of discovering you've been among friends all along."

Performing as Caribou, Dan Snaith makes untamable and constantly surprising dance music. On critically acclaimed albums like Our Love and Suddenly, Snaith sets meditations on love and family to beats that radiate warmth and color, each of them a dynamic container meant to hold-and celebrate-dynamic relationships.

For additional information, please visit: hollywoodbowl.com

TICKETS & COVID PROTOCOLS

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2022 summer season are available online at hollywoodbowl.coma??or via phone at 323 850 2000. Programs, artists, prices and dates subject to change. Ticket limits may apply.

Prior to attending, audiences are encouraged to view the LA Phil's updated COVID protocol guidelines posted on the website: hollywoodbowl.com/safety.

About the LA Phil

Under the leadership of Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil offers live performances, media initiatives and learning programs that inspire and strengthen communities in Los Angeles and beyond. The Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra is the foundation of the LA Phil's offerings, which also include a multi-genre, multidisciplinary presenting program and such youth development programs as YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles). Performances are offered on three historic stages-Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, and The Ford-as well as through a variety of media platforms. In all its endeavors, the LA Phil seeks to enrich the lives of individuals and communities through musical, artistic and learning experiences that resonate in our world today.

About the Hollywood Bowl

One of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world, with a seating capacity of nearly 18,000, the Hollywood Bowl has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922 and plays host to the finest artists from all genres of music, offering something for everyone. It remains one of the best deals anywhere in Los Angeles; to this day, $1 buys a seat at the top of the Bowl for many classical and jazz performances. In June 2021, the Hollywood Bowl was awarded Amphitheater of the Decade at the 32nd Annual Pollstar Awards. It was also awarded the Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year award at the 31st Annual Pollstar Awards, an honor bestowed 14 previous times, as well as Top Amphitheater prize at the 2017 and 2018 Billboard Touring Awards. For millions of music lovers across Southern California, the Hollywood Bowl is synonymous with summer. hollywoodbowl.com

Photo credit: Laura Coulson