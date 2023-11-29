James Snyder Brings Holiday Show to Catalina Jazz Club Next Week

Broadway leading man James Snyder will bring his holiday show to Catalina Jazz Club for one performance only on Tuesday, December 5, at 8:30pm, it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents and Catalina. With charm, humor, leading man good looks and his dynamic voice, Snyder will take the audience on a musical journey blending Christmas and Hanukkah traditions with the music of Elvis, Andrea Bocelli, John Legend, Stephen Schwartz, and more. Michael Orland is music director, and the show will feature guest vocalist Emily Goglia.



James Snyder has been seen on stage and screen, notably opposite Idina Menzel in Broadway's If/Then, as Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, in Broadway’s first acapella musical In Transit, Cry-Baby, and the Goodspeed Opera House production of Carousel. Additional theatre credits include Fanny (New York City Center), Broadway: Three Generations (The Kennedy Center), and Rock of Ages (Los Angeles and Las Vegas). He has also performed with the Hartford Symphony and the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall. On television, he has appeared on The Good Wife, Rizzoli and Isles, Blue Bloods, Drop Dead Diva, CSI, Without a Trace, Cold Case, Gilmore Girls, and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, among others. Film credits include She's The Man, An American in China, Anderson's Cross, Shuttle, Pretty Persuasion (Sundance Film Festival), Meth Head, and The Storyteller.



Emily Goglia is an actor, vocalist, writer, dancer, director, and producer currently based in Los Angeles. She is well known for her award-winning solo show, STAGES, as well as her appearances on NBC's The Sing-Off, Christina Aguilera's MasterClass, Fox's Grease Live!, and most recently becoming the grand champion of The Christmas Caroler Challenge on the CW with her trio The Sugarplums.



Admission prices range from $25–$35 with Artist Circle and VIP seating available. Tickets may be obtained online at www.ticketweb.com or www.catalinajazzclub.com. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.