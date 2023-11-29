Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

James Snyder Brings Holiday Show to Catalina Jazz Club Next Week

The performance is on Tuesday, December 5, at 8:30pm.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 1 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Review: INHERIT THE WIND at Pasadena Playhouse Photo 2 Review: INHERIT THE WIND at Pasadena Playhouse
Review: 70, GIRLS, 70 at Lonny Chapman Theatre Photo 3 Review: 70, GIRLS, 70 at Lonny Chapman Theatre
Review: Carole King's Life Story Blossoms in BEAUTIFUL at La Mirada Photo 4 Review: Carole King's Life Story Blossoms in BEAUTIFUL at La Mirada

James Snyder Brings Holiday Show to Catalina Jazz Club Next Week

Broadway leading man James Snyder will bring his holiday show to Catalina Jazz Club for one performance only on Tuesday, December 5, at 8:30pm, it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents and Catalina. With charm, humor, leading man good looks and his dynamic voice, Snyder will take the audience on a musical journey blending Christmas and Hanukkah traditions with the music of Elvis, Andrea Bocelli, John Legend, Stephen Schwartz, and more. Michael Orland is music director, and the show will feature guest vocalist Emily Goglia.

James Snyder has been seen on stage and screen, notably opposite Idina Menzel in Broadway's If/Then, as Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, in Broadway’s first acapella musical In Transit, Cry-Baby, and the Goodspeed Opera House production of Carousel. Additional theatre credits include Fanny (New York City Center), Broadway: Three Generations (The Kennedy Center), and Rock of Ages (Los Angeles and Las Vegas). He has also performed with the Hartford Symphony and the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall. On television, he has appeared on The Good Wife, Rizzoli and Isles, Blue Bloods, Drop Dead Diva, CSI, Without a Trace, Cold Case, Gilmore Girls, and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, among others. Film credits include She's The Man, An American in China, Anderson's Cross, Shuttle, Pretty Persuasion (Sundance Film Festival), Meth Head, and The Storyteller.
 
Emily Goglia is an actor, vocalist, writer, dancer, director, and producer currently based in Los Angeles. She is well known for her award-winning solo show, STAGES, as well as her appearances on NBC's The Sing-Off, Christina Aguilera's MasterClass, Fox's Grease Live!, and most recently becoming the grand champion of The Christmas Caroler Challenge on the CW with her trio The Sugarplums. 
 
Admission prices range from $25–$35 with Artist Circle and VIP seating available. Tickets may be obtained online at www.ticketweb.com or www.catalinajazzclub.com. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.        


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
LIVE AT THE LEE! A Holiday SpecTACKular Announced At The Lee Strasberg Theatre Photo
LIVE AT THE LEE! A Holiday SpecTACKular Announced At The Lee Strasberg Theatre

Live at The Lee! is an exciting new live variety show featuring LA's most exciting artists across music, comedy, dance, cabaret, and more! Join us for the Holiday SpecTACKular at the Lee Strasberg Theatre.

2
CAP UCLA Brings Comedy And Innovative Music To The Nimoy This December Photo
CAP UCLA Brings Comedy And Innovative Music To The Nimoy This December

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance will present two exceptional performances set to mesmerize and ignite the imagination of audiences at The Nimoy this December.

3
The Wagner Ensemble To Present Holiday Concert: A FRENCH CHRISTMAS Photo
The Wagner Ensemble To Present Holiday Concert: A FRENCH CHRISTMAS

The Wagner Ensemble presents 'A French Christmas' featuring works by Charpentier and Saint-Saëns. Enjoy festive French carols and the accompaniment of an instrumental ensemble and pianist Robert Blake. Don't miss this holiday concert at St. Francis de Sales Church in Sherman Oaks, CA. Tickets available.

4
7th Annual DANCE AT THE ODYSSEY Festival to Offer Cutting Edge Companies And Choreographer Photo
7th Annual DANCE AT THE ODYSSEY Festival to Offer Cutting Edge Companies And Choreographers

Odyssey Theatre presents the 7th annual 'Dance at the Odyssey' festival featuring cutting edge companies and choreographers. Jan 12-Feb 18.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Love, Sex, and Misery in Los Angeles Love, Sex, and Misery
905 Cole Theatre (10/21-12/10)
UNSTILL LIFE in Los Angeles UNSTILL LIFE
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/09-4/09)
Green Umbrella Series: March 19 Phillip Glass Etudes in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: March 19 Phillip Glass Etudes
Walt Disney Concert Hall (3/19-3/19)
A Faery Hunt Amazing Adventure in Los Angeles A Faery Hunt Amazing Adventure
O'Melveny Park (2/24-2/24)
Paula Poundstone in Los Angeles Paula Poundstone
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (12/09-12/09)
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: April 2 Schubert’s Octet in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: April 2 Schubert’s Octet
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/02-4/02)
A Christmas Carol in Los Angeles A Christmas Carol
The Pico (12/08-12/23)
The Big Band Alumni Swings at Historic Hollywood Post 43 in Los Angeles The Big Band Alumni Swings at Historic Hollywood Post 43
Historic Hollywood Post 43 (12/10-12/10)VIDEOS CAST
The Pasadena Playhouse Holiday Spectacular in Los Angeles The Pasadena Playhouse Holiday Spectacular
Pasadena Playhouse (12/14-12/23)
Turkeys! The Musical in Los Angeles Turkeys! The Musical
Zombie Joe's Underground Theatre (11/17-12/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You