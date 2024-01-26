James Conlon Presents The Music Of William Grant Still And Alexander Zemlinsky, February-March 2024

This February and March, James Conlon directs and curates a series of performances and events across Los Angeles highlighting the music of William Grant Still and Alexander Zemlinsky around the momentous return of Conlon’s Recovered Voices initiative at LA Opera featuring the Los Angeles premiere of Still’s Highway 1, USA and the revival of Zemlinsky’s The Dwarf (Der Zwerg) from February 24 to March 17.

Comprising lectures, conversations, seminars, and performances by musicians from the Colburn School, LA Opera Orchestra, and LA Opera Young Artists, including a complete cycle of Zemlinsky’s four string quartets, the presentations will take place at various Los Angeles venues including the Colburn School, the Hammer Museum, University of Southern California, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles, the Opera League of Los Angeles, the Ebell of Los Angeles, and the Villa Aurora (complete schedule below).

These events, intended to augment LA Opera’s double bill of Still’s Highway 1, USA and Zemlinsky’s The Dwarf (Der Zwerg), also connect Conlon’s groundbreaking Recovered Voices series at LA Opera, which he initiated in 2007, and the Colburn School’s Ziering-Conlon Initiative for Recovered Voices, both dedicated to greater awareness and more frequent performances of music by composers whose music was suppressed. This year Conlon expands the scope of that philosophy by linking the works of Still and Zemlinsky — two composers whose lives never intersected, but shared the common experience of having their musical genius hindered by racism and prejudice.

James Conlon said, “I am excited to be able to curate this entire series of concerts and presentations throughout Los Angeles with a host of Cultural Partners. It is designed to amplify the public’s awareness of the music of William Grant Still and Alexander Zemlinsky as LA Opera produces a double bill of the LA premiere of Still’s Highway 1 USA and the first return to LA Opera of Zemlinsky’s The Dwarf (Der Zwerg) since 2008.”

William Grant Still (1895-1978), best known for his Symphony No. 1 "Afro-American," is said to be “the Dean of African-American composers.” Born in Mississippi, Still settled in Los Angeles in 1934 after receiving a Guggenheim Fellowship, and remained there until his death. He left an indelible mark on Los Angeles’s cultural landscape, making history in 1936 as the first African American person to conduct the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl. While in Los Angeles, he arranged film scores for Norman Z. McLeod’s Pennies from Heaven and Frank Capra’s Lost Horizon, though he was uncredited for both films. Today in Los Angeles, Still’s home has been designated as a Historic-Cultural Monument due to the contribution made by Still to the culture of Los Angeles and the world. Despite his significant achievements, Still faced considerable racial barriers throughout his career as a composer and conductor. This suppression manifested through limited opportunities to conduct major orchestras and difficulties in having his operas staged, even with the groundbreaking success of works like his Symphony No. 1 "Afro-American.”

Still’s one-act Highway 1, USA is his final opera and was written in Los Angeles (though it was never performed in LA). Originally composed during the 1940s with the title A Southern Interlude, the opera received its premiere under its revised and definitive title in 1963 in Florida. Highway 1, USA features complex characters and deals with themes of familial expectation and duty. Still's operatic style, influenced by his early love for Wagner, is characterized by fluid narrative transitions and conversational tones. LA Opera’s production brings the opera home for its belated Los Angeles premiere.

Alexander Zemlinsky (1871-1942) was an Austrian composer, conductor, and teacher who played a significant role in the late Romantic and early modern periods of classical music. Born in Vienna, Zemlinsky was a contemporary and colleague of composers like Arnold Schoenberg, with whom he had a close personal and professional relationship, and Gustav Mahler. Despite his contributions to early 20th-century music, Zemlinsky's works were overshadowed by his contemporaries and were neglected after his death, especially during the Nazi era due to his Jewish heritage. Zemlinsky left Europe for New York in 1938. This move was a response to the increasingly hostile environment in Europe for Jewish people under the Nazi regime. His emigration to the United States marked a tragic turning point in his life, and he died soon after coming to New York.

Zemlinsky’s one-act opera The Dwarf (Der Zwerg) is adapted from Oscar Wilde's short story The Birthday of the Infanta. The opera unfolds at the birthday celebration of a Spanish crown princess, where she receives an unusual gift: a dwarf, whose purpose is to entertain her. Unaware of his own small stature, the dwarf captivates everyone with his enchanting singing voice, creating a poignant and emotional story. The end of Zemlinsky's relationship with Alma Mahler inspired his personal connection to the story and his identification with the protagonist. The music of Der Zwerg is characterized by its striking contrasts, blending neoclassical and late-Romantic elements with intense expressionism, particularly evident in the title role, making it a unique and moving piece in the operatic repertoire.

Throughout the events in Los Angeles in February and March, James Conlon offers in-depth insights into both William Grant Still and Alexander Zemlinsky’s works through lectures, discussions, presentations, and curated performances. Further information on each of the events can be found below.

LA Opera’s Recovered Voices initiative, launched by James Conlon in 2007, is one of the company's most important and celebrated artistic achievements. Made possible thanks to generous support from Los Angeles philanthropist Marilyn Ziering and the Ziering Family Foundation, Recovered Voices has not only been a welcome journey into the supercharged emotions and lush imagery of late Romantic music, it has been a critical step in bringing some of the great lost masters of opera to light. With the launch of Recovered Voices, LA Opera became the only major American opera company to regularly program the works of composers affected by the rise of the Third Reich.

Led by Founder and Director James Conlon and inspired by LA Opera’s Recovered Voices project, the Ziering-Conlon Initiative for Recovered Voices at The Colburn School was established in 2013 with the support of Marilyn Ziering. Through performances in Southern California and around the world, writings, original video series, a Ted Talk titled “Resurrecting Forbidden Music”, classes, competitions, symposia, recordings, and more, the Ziering-Conlon Initiative for Recovered Voices brings well-deserved attention to composers whose names and works were very nearly eliminated from history. It is designed also to inspire young musicians to learn about the artists and return to their music throughout their career.



THE MUSIC OF WILLIAM GRANT STILL AND ALEXANDER ZEMLINSKY:

A RECOVERED VOICES SERIES

February 2 - March 15, 2024

James Conlon on Zemlinsky’s The Dwarf (Der Zwerg)

Friday, February 2, 2024 at 12:00 p.m.

Newman Hall at University of Southern California

James Conlon gives a talk and audiovisual presentation on Zemlinsky’s The Dwarf (Der Zwerg). This program is hosted by the University of Southern California Vocal Arts Faculty forum and the Max Kade Institute of Austrian-German-Swiss studies.



A Conversation with James Conlon on William Grant Still’s Highway 1, USA and Alexander Zemlinsky’s The Dwarf (Der Zwerg)

Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 3:00 p.m.

Hammer Museum

James Conlon in conversation featuring an audiovisual presentation on Still’s Highway 1, USA and Zemlinsky’s The Dwarf (Der Zwerg).

More information: https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2024/james-conlon



James Conlon curates an evening of music by Alexander Zemlinsky and William Grant Still

Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Pre-concert lecture at 6:00 pm; concert at 7:00 pm

The Ebell of Los Angeles

ZEMLINSKY Maeterlinck Lieder

STILL Breath of a Rose

STILL Songs of Separation: Idolatry, Poéme, Parted, If You Should Go

ZEMLINSKY String Quartet No. 4

James Conlon curates a program dedicated to the works of Alexander Zemlinsky and William Grant Still, in collaboration with LA Opera Young Artists and the Colburn School. Conlon also leads a discussion on the musical and historical significance of the music, composers, and culture of the time prior to the start of the performance.

More information: https://ebellofla.org/event/james-conlon-and-the-music-of-alexander-zemlinksy-and-william-grant-still/



The Opera League of Los Angeles presents a seminar with James Conlon on Still’s Highway 1, USA and Zemlinsky’s The Dwarf (Der Zwerg)

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

James Conlon discusses Still’s Highway 1, USA and Zemlinsky’s The Dwarf (Der Zwerg) in a lecture and audiovisual presentation.

More information: https://www.operaleague.org/Calendar/EventId/823/e/opera-league-seminar-the-dwarf-with-james-conlon-7-feb-2024



An Evening with James Conlon on Zemlinsky’s The Dwarf (Der Zwerg) featuring a performance by the Colburn School Quartet

Monday, February 12, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.

Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles

ZEMLINSKY String Quartet No. 3

James Conlon leads a discussion and presentation on the historical commentary around Zemlinsky’s The Dwarf (Der Zwerg) in collaboration with the Colburn School.

More information: https://www.holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/an-evening-with-la-operas-maestro-conlon



James Conlon discusses Zemlinsky’s The Dwarf (Der Zwerg) featuring performances from members of the LA Opera’s Young Artist Program and LA Opera Orchestra

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles County Museum of Art of Art (LACMA)

ZEMLINSKY String Quartet No. 1

ZEMLINSKY Maeterlinck Lieder

STILL Breath of a Rose

STILL Songs of Separation: Idolatry, Poéme, Parted, If You Should Go

ZEMLINSKY String Quartet No. 2

James Conlon leads a discussion on Zemlinsky’s The Dwarf (Der Zwerg), with a performance featuring musicians of the LA Opera Orchestra, as well as songs by William Grant Still and Zemlinsky in collaboration with LA Opera’s Young Artist Program and the Colburn School.

More information: https://www.lacma.org/event/art-music-la-opera



James Conlon conducts six performances of William Grant Still’s Highway 1 USA and Zemlinsky’s The Dwarf (Der Zwerg) at LA Opera

February 24, March 3 (m), 6, 9, 14, 17 (m); evening performances at 7:30 p.m. / matinee performances at 2:00 p.m.

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

STILL Highway 1, USA (Los Angeles premiere)

ZEMLINSKY The Dwarf (Der Zwerg)

James Conlon to lead pre-show talk in the Eva and Marc Stern Grand Hall at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion one hour before each performance.

More information: https://www.laopera.org/performances/202324-season/highway-1-usa-the-dwarf/



Panel discussion on composers suppressed by the Nazi regime

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 3:00 p.m.

Villa Aurora / Thomas Mann House

SCHULHOFF Piano Suite for Left Hand Alone Preludio

KAPRÁLOVÁ Song selections

KAPRÁLOVÁ Elegie for Violin and Piano

ZEMLINSKY Maeterlinck Lieder

MARTINU Violin Sonata No. 2

As part of its ongoing series “Remembering the Exiles”, Villa Aurora hosts a panel discussion led by James Conlon and performance in collaboration with LA Opera Young Artists and the Colburn School, on composers suppressed by the Nazi regime and the quest to make their voices heard again — a mission of both Recovered Voices and the Musica Non Grata program by the National Theatre Opera and the State Opera in Prague.



A Musical Friendship of Two Emigres: Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco and Walter Arlen, featuring a pre-concert talk with James Conlon, Adam Millstein, Harvey Sachs, and Diana Castelnuovo-Tedesco

Friday, March 15, 2024

Pre-concert talk at 5:30 p.m.; performance at 7:00 p.m.

Thayer Hall at the Colburn School and livestreamed

CASTELNUOVO-TEDESCO String Quartet No. 2 (U.S. premiere of new edition)

CASTELNUOVO-TEDESCO Greeting Card for String Quartet, dedicated to Walter Arlen

ARLEN Short piano works including Monotypes, an homage to Castelnuovo-Tedesco

ARLEN Sonnet for violin and piano

CASTELNUOVO-TEDESCO Greeting Cards, Waltz On the Name Gregor Piatigorsky

Dedicated to the memory of emigre, composer, and long-time Los Angeles resident Walter Arlen, this program features premieres of works by Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco and Walter Arlen, who both fled fascism and artistic repression in Europe and made their home in Los Angeles. The concert includes the US premiere performances of a new edition of String Quartet No. 2 by Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, including one written based on the name of Walter Arlen.

In a pre-concert talk at 5:30 p.m. moderated by Recovered Voices Program Manager Adam Millstein, special guests James Conlon, Harvey Sachs, and Diana Castelnuovo-Tedesco discuss the life-defining challenges exiled artists faced in the 1930s and 40s and what must be done today to keep their work alive.

More information: https://www.colburnschool.edu/calendar/events/recovered-voices-the-music-of-mario-castelnuovo-tedesco-and-walter-arlen/

