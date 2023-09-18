Jaime Barcelon Makes LA Concert Debut, Sept. 28

'The Heart of the Matter,' featuring Jaime Barcelon, plays at The Gardenia Restaurant and Lounge on Sept. 28, 2023.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Diane Warren To Be Honored At Last Chance For Animals Gala On October 14 In Beverly Hills Photo 4 Diane Warren To Be Honored At Last Chance For Animals Gala On October 14 In Beverly Hills

Jaime Barcelon Makes LA Concert Debut, Sept. 28

Los Angeles--Singer-actor Jaime Barcelon (“The Interview,” ‘Criminal Minds”) makes his concert debut at The Gardenia Restaurant and Lounge in West Hollywood.  Titled “The Heart of the Matter,” the performance takes the diners to the artist’s earlier career in the Philippines, to his continuing artistic journey in Hollywood, where he has been based for years.

A versatile singer, his repertoire is nothing short of eclectic, including selections from the ‘70s standards to today’s chart toppers. “I’ll sing songs that have influenced me throughout my life,” Barcelon told BroadwayWorld. “Growing up, I was very fond of The Carpenters, so I’ll sing a medley of their songs. 

“I’ll also sing favorites from ‘Smash’ and ‘Lala Land,’ the Great American Songbook, and Adele.”

The concert features renowned vocal instructor-singer Gerald White as its musical director.

Before this concert, Barcelon was a quarterfinalist in The American Traditions Vocal Collection’s annual vocal competitions in Savannah, Georgia, whose previous winners included Julie Benko (“Funny Girl” on Broadway) and Michael Maliakel (“Aladdin” on Broadway).

Barcelon has done plays and musicals, too, with East West Players (“Beijing Spring”), Boston Court (“The Golden Dragon,” Coeurage Theatre (“Nicky”), Playwrights Arena (“Cinnamon Girl”), Artists at Play (“Them,” LA premiere), and Ateneo Blue Repertory (“Bare”).

Looking back, he held his musical training with one of the Philippines’ National Artists for music, Ryan Cayabyab, or Mr. C, a turning point. Barcelon was fortunate to be one of the original singers in the vocal group The Ryan Cayabyab Singers in 2007; the line-up was picked from about 170 singing aspirants.  “I got to work with Mr. C., and some of his notes and words of wisdom I remember to this day when I sing.”

In LA, he has acted in numerous network television shows and films. He said, “Every time I get to work on a Hollywood set, it does feel magical.  Being in the presence of some actors I’ve watched for years and getting to act with them in any capacity has been a highlight.  I ground myself in that moment and take everything in.”

Barcelon’s concert debut at The Gardenia Restaurant and Lounge on Sept. 28, 2023, opens doors at 7 p.m. for dinner; the show begins at 9 p.m. ($20 cover + 2 drink minimum or cover + dinner).

Dinner reservation is recommended; call (323) 467-7444 or (818) 383-6832.


SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Jon Frenkel Garcias THE REFLECTION OF FRANCISCA NEWMAN to Screen at The Burbank Internatio Photo
Jon Frenkel Garcia's THE REFLECTION OF FRANCISCA NEWMAN to Screen at The Burbank International Film Festival

Film director Jon Frenkel Garcia screens his new film 'The Reflection Of Francisca Newman' at the Burbank International Film Festival on September 24th, 2023.

2
Interview: Marissa Chibás, Clayton Cardenas, and Bobby Soto of CLOUD TECTONICS at I Photo
Interview: Marissa Chibás, Clayton Cardenas, and Bobby Soto of CLOUD TECTONICS at Inner City Arts

Director Marissa Chibás encountered Jose Rivera’s Cloud Tectonics when it “first came into the world” 28 years ago, but feels the story about an apocalyptic storm is startlingly prescient for contemporary LA audiences. “The play is about mystery and magic,” she surmises, “how we miss the little moments in life that are actually the big moments.”

3
One-Act Theatre Festival Challenges Audiences to THINK AND IMAGINE Photo
One-Act Theatre Festival Challenges Audiences to THINK AND IMAGINE

Fierce Backbone presents an exciting One-Act Theatre Festival challenging audiences to Think and Imagine.

4
CINDY & THE DISCO BALL Starring Saylor Bell Curda Will Open at The Garry Marshall Thea Photo
CINDY & THE DISCO BALL Starring Saylor Bell Curda Will Open at The Garry Marshall Theatre Next Month

This retro retelling of the Cinderella story whisks us back to the sun-kissed days and lava lamp lit nights of 1976 with an original musical score that blends the sounds of disco rhythms and Broadway musical magic.

From This Author - Oliver Oliveros

Oliver is a seasoned organizational communication, public relations, and digital marketing professional who works with CEOs and young professionals to hone their creativity, stakeholders' engageme... (read more about this author)

Video: RAMA, HARI's Ronelson Yadao Talks the Significance of Restaging Dance ClassicsVideo: RAMA, HARI's Ronelson Yadao Talks the Significance of Restaging Dance Classics
TWENTY QUESTIONS Gets Another Round of Performances (And Wine)!TWENTY QUESTIONS Gets Another Round of Performances (And Wine)!
DLSU HTG Forges a Dream Team to Retell 1971 Sarsuwela HALIMAWDLSU HTG Forges a Dream Team to Retell 1971 Sarsuwela HALIMAW
Guess the Title of New PAROKYA NI EDGAR Musical; Watch Ahead of the RestGuess the Title of New PAROKYA NI EDGAR Musical; Watch Ahead of the Rest

Videos

Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse Video
Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse
Watch HIghlights from BROADWAY FOREVER in Washington Heights Video
Watch HIghlights from BROADWAY FOREVER in Washington Heights
Character Breakdown: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pride & Prejudice
Royal Stage Theatre (9/08-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall (10/17-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Potus: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive
Coachella Valley Repertory (2/28-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hubbard Street Dance Chicago
The Music Center's Ahmanson Theatre (10/01-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rent the Perfect Sports Car Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-5/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway Theatre Plays Show
Event (8/05-5/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Bonz, the 'Humerus' Solution
P3 Theatre Company (3/04-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Secret Garden, The Musical
Chance Theater (11/24-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tabletop The Musical
The Actors Company - Let Live Theatre (11/03-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Pantages Theatre (7/09-7/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You