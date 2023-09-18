Jaime Barcelon Makes LA Concert Debut, Sept. 28

Los Angeles--Singer-actor Jaime Barcelon (“The Interview,” ‘Criminal Minds”) makes his concert debut at The Gardenia Restaurant and Lounge in West Hollywood. Titled “The Heart of the Matter,” the performance takes the diners to the artist’s earlier career in the Philippines, to his continuing artistic journey in Hollywood, where he has been based for years.

A versatile singer, his repertoire is nothing short of eclectic, including selections from the ‘70s standards to today’s chart toppers. “I’ll sing songs that have influenced me throughout my life,” Barcelon told BroadwayWorld. “Growing up, I was very fond of The Carpenters, so I’ll sing a medley of their songs.

“I’ll also sing favorites from ‘Smash’ and ‘Lala Land,’ the Great American Songbook, and Adele.”

The concert features renowned vocal instructor-singer Gerald White as its musical director.

Before this concert, Barcelon was a quarterfinalist in The American Traditions Vocal Collection’s annual vocal competitions in Savannah, Georgia, whose previous winners included Julie Benko (“Funny Girl” on Broadway) and Michael Maliakel (“Aladdin” on Broadway).

Barcelon has done plays and musicals, too, with East West Players (“Beijing Spring”), Boston Court (“The Golden Dragon,” Coeurage Theatre (“Nicky”), Playwrights Arena (“Cinnamon Girl”), Artists at Play (“Them,” LA premiere), and Ateneo Blue Repertory (“Bare”).

Looking back, he held his musical training with one of the Philippines’ National Artists for music, Ryan Cayabyab, or Mr. C, a turning point. Barcelon was fortunate to be one of the original singers in the vocal group The Ryan Cayabyab Singers in 2007; the line-up was picked from about 170 singing aspirants. “I got to work with Mr. C., and some of his notes and words of wisdom I remember to this day when I sing.”

In LA, he has acted in numerous network television shows and films. He said, “Every time I get to work on a Hollywood set, it does feel magical. Being in the presence of some actors I’ve watched for years and getting to act with them in any capacity has been a highlight. I ground myself in that moment and take everything in.”

Barcelon’s concert debut at The Gardenia Restaurant and Lounge on Sept. 28, 2023, opens doors at 7 p.m. for dinner; the show begins at 9 p.m. ($20 cover + 2 drink minimum or cover + dinner).

Dinner reservation is recommended; call (323) 467-7444 or (818) 383-6832.