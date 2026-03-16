Jacob Jonas To Premiere KEEPING SCORE Dance Trilogy At Broadstage

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Jacob Jonas will premiere KEEPING SCORE, a new dance trilogy presented by BroadStage. Performances will take place March 19, 20, and 22 at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center.

Described by Jonas as his most personal work to date, KEEPING SCORE blends contemporary dance, performance art, music composition, and theatrical storytelling to examine how trauma, illness, and resilience are reflected in the body. Jonas, a stage four cancer survivor, draws on his own experiences to explore illness before, during, and after recovery.

The trilogy is inspired in part by Bessel van der Kolk’s book The Body Keeps the Score, which examines how trauma can be stored in the body. Jonas translates those ideas into movement through three interconnected works: PRODUCT OF DIVORCE, NATURE SOUNDS WHILE THE IV DRIPS, and RESTART.

Jonas said the project focuses on reflection rather than answers. “This piece is not about answers,” he said. “It’s about the questions of why we hurt, why we heal, why we keep going. What I hope audiences take away is a sense of acceptance, curiosity, and connection.”

The trilogy also incorporates original music and soundscapes designed to support meditative listening. In addition to the performances, the presentation will include film installations from the films.dance platform and a public meditation and conversation session connected to the project.

Jonas grew up in Santa Monica and began performing as a teenager on Venice Beach and the Third Street Promenade before pursuing formal training. He later founded Jacob Jonas The Company at age 21. The ensemble is now in its twelfth year and is known for works that combine concert dance with theatrical and immersive elements.

Performance Schedule

KEEPING SCORE

March 19 at 7:30 p.m. — RESTART

March 20 at 7:30 p.m. — NATURE SOUNDS WHILE THE IV DRIPS / PRODUCT OF DIVORCE

March 22 at 2:00 p.m. — PRODUCT OF DIVORCE / NATURE SOUNDS WHILE THE IV DRIPS

March 22 at 6:00 p.m. — RESTART