Jackie Osorio, Noah F. Madril And Emily Trujillo Join Long Running Latinx THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK For Limited LA Engagement

Actors Jackie Osorio, Noah F. Madril and Emily Trujillo join the critically acclaimed 2018 LA production of The Diary of Anne Frank in the roles of Mr. & Mrs. Van Daan and Margot Frank. The revival, which garnered international attention with its predominately LatinX cast, will run for four performances September 17 at A Place Called Home and September 19-21 at the Colony Theatre.

The play, written by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett and adapted by Wendy Kesselman, will once again be helmed by Stan Zimmerman, who directed the hit Off-Broadway show, Hyprov, starring Colin Mochrie (Whose Line is it Anyway). The Rosenthal Family Foundation, headed by Phil & Monica Rosenthal, will continue as sponsors of this special event. Phil created the Emmy winning sitcom, Everybody Loves Raymond, which Monica appeared on as Brad Garrett's wife.

Tickets are $10 (students w/ID), $25 (General Admission-side sections) and $30 (Reserved seating-center section) can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com. Show times at The Colony Theatre in Burbank are Tuesday Sept 19th, Wednesday Sept 20th and Thursday September 21st, all at 10am. This play is also the Closing Night show for El Centro Del Sur Tu Hogar, a LatinX Theatre Festival and Block Party in DTLA on Sunday Sept 17, 7pm at A Place Called Home. Tkts/info: www.apch.org/ecds

The upcoming Burbank run has been scheduled as an outreach to students after the producers learned Anne's diary is no longer required reading in most schools. Special group rates available upon request. There will be a Talk Back after each performance.

Continuing as the show's producing team are Pop-Up Playhouse, Tracey Rooney, actor/activist Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery), and the Burbank Human Relations Council. The director's unique casting and staging choices were inspired by a segment on CNN's Newsroom, which featured Kyung Lah reporting about a Jewish woman in Los Angeles who created a "Safe House" for a Latina mother and her two daughters after her husband was deported by ICE.

"After seeing that CNN report, I felt like we were living in the times of Anne Frank, right here in Los Angeles. I had no idea that five years later, it could've gotten worse as far as large swaths of Americans openly spewing hate, the rise of antisemitism and the transportation of immigrants as political pawns. All of this drives me to keep Anne's story and message alive through art and theatre", says director Zimmerman.

This will be the seventh iteration of this production after successful runs at the Dorie Theatre/Complex Hollywood, Temple Emanuel in Beverly Hills, Vancouver's Chutzpah Festival and the Colony Theatre January and April 2023. Madril and Osorio join returning cast members Emiliano Torres (Otto Frank), Aris Alvarado (Mr. Dussell), Rebecca Asquino (Miep), Tasha Dixon (Edith Frank), Charlie Farrell (Mr. Kraler), David Gurrola (Peter Van Daan) and Genesis Ochoa (Anne Frank).

"No human being is illegal" - Elie Wiesel

CREATIVE TEAM:

FRANCES GOODRICH & ALBERT HACKETT (PLAYWRIGHTS) were married while working on their first Broadway hit, Up Pops the Devil. Their success eventually led to being signed by MGM, where they launched the Thin Man series. Among their most famous film credits were adaptions of Edward Streeter's Father of the Bride, and the musical Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. The original Broadway production of The Diary of Anne Frank received the 1956 Tony Award for Best Play, and the script received the 1956 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Goodrich and Hackett also adapted the play for the screen in 1959. Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett remained married until her death in 1984. Albert Hackett passed away in 1995.

WENDY KESSELMAN (PLAYWRIGHT-NEW ADAPTATION) received a Tony Award nomination for her adaptation of The Diary of Anne Frank. Her other plays include My Sister in this House; The Notebook; The Last Bridge; I Love You, I Love You Not; The Executioner's Daughter; The Juniper Tree, A Tragic Household Tale; Maggie Magalita; Merry-Go-Round; Becca, A Musical; a musical adaptation of Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities; and a musical adaptation of Chekhov's The Black Monk. A member of the Dramatists Guild, she is the recipient of the New England Theatre Conference Major Award for outstanding creative achievement in the American theatre, the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, the first annual Playbill Award, the Roger L. Stevens Award, the Jane Chambers Playwriting Award, the Lecomte du Noüy Annual Award, and a Guggenheim, McKnight, and two National Endowment for the Arts fellowships. She is also a seven-time winner of the ASCAP Popular Award in Musical Theatre. Ms. Kesselman's screenplays include Sister My Sister (adapted from My Sister in the House), directed by Nancy Meckler; I Love You, I Love You Not (adapted from her play of the same name), directed by Billy Hopkins; and Mad or in Love for Fox 2000. Her adaptation of John Knowles' A Separate Peace, directed by Peter Yates, aired on Showtime, won a WGA award, and was nominated for an Emmy.

STAN ZIMMERMAN (DIRECTOR) Director/Writer/EP/Creator: secs & EXECS, Skirtchasers - (telloFilms web series). Writer/EP/Creator: Rita Rocks. Writer/Producer: Gilmore Girls, Roseanne (WGA nomination - "Kiss Episode"). Writer: The Brady Bunch Movie, A Very Brady Sequel, Annie (ABC-TV movie), The Golden Girls (WGA Nomination), Fame, Brothers. Playwright: Silver Foxes (World Premiere - Dallas' Uptown Players - March 2023), right before i go. (Town Hall). Director: Hyprov (Daryl Roth Theatre), Entertaining Mr. Sloane, BLINK & You Might Miss Me (Best Director winner- Broadwayworld), Spike Heels, A Tuna Christmas, Gemini. Music video "All I Want" - Whore's Mascara. Director/Playwright: Have a Good One, Knife to the Heart, Meet & Greet, Yes Virginia (Judson Theatre Co - NC), It's On! (NYMF/Signature Theatre, Garry Marshall Theatre). Dancer/Broadway: Nureyev & the Joffrey Ballet (Mark Hellinger Theatre). TV Host/Showrunner: Situation: Comedy (Bravo/Producer Sean Hayes). Actor: right before i go. (multiple cities). Education: Cranbrook Theatre School, BFA-Drama NYU/Circle-in-the-Square. Published: right before i go., Yes Virginia, Silver Foxes (TRWplays).

POP-UP PLAYHOUSE (PRODUCER) presented three highly successful productions for their inaugural season at the Dorie Theatre/The Complex. This included the all-star revival of Justin Tanner's Heartbreak Help with Melissa Peterman, Teresa Ganzel, Sarah Gilman and Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur, followed by the World Premier of Paul Shoulberg's Pledge. They concluded with the World Premier production of Knife to the Heart by Stan Zimmerman and Christian McLaughlin. The sold-out run starred Andrea Bowen, Anne DeSalvo, Todd Sherry and Josh Zuckerman. Pop-Up Playhouse next presented Zimmerman & McLaughlin's original two character comedy, Yes, Virginia starring Mindy Sterling and Arnetia Walker at Hollywood's Dorie Theatre in 2018 and their newest play, Have A Good One, in October 2021. Along with Playbill, they produced the Wendy Weekend, an online benefit for TDF of three Wendy Wasserstein plays with a repertory cast of 30 actors.

JACKIE OSORIO (MRS. VAN DAAN) is a Cuban-American actress from Miami, FL. She has been performing since she was a child and reconnected with her love of acting after years climbing the corporate ladder. She has had television roles on hit shows such as Insecure, The Neighborhood, Good Trouble and Seal Team. She is thrilled to be joining this production and making her theatre debut in LA.

NOAH F. MADRIL (MR. VAN DAAN) is an American actor, writer, director and film producer. Known for his work in The Crumbs and the television hit series, Very Important Person. Originally from Arizona, Noah has developed an unprecedented visual style and uniqueness that has transcended any project he's worked on. Garnering numerous nominations for best actor and best film, in multiple projects.

EMILY TRUJILLO (MARGOT FRANK) was born in Torrance, California to South American parents. She is Peruvian and Colombian. Most recently Emily has appeared in the short films Sabor and El Gato Feo, both of which give important Latino stories a voice. She has also appeared in 9-1-1: Lonestar and The Forever Purge.

UNDERSTUDIES:

KEARA BIRD (Anne/Margot), DEVON DELEON (Peter/Mr. Kraler), HECTOR HERNANDEZ (Mr. Dussell), INA LOAZIA (Mrs. Frank/Mrs. Van Daan), BEN MARTINEZ (Mr. Frank/Mr. Van Daan)

CASTING: JULIE GALE

ADDITION SUPPORT PROVIDED BY SUSANNAH BLINKOFF/JORDAN CORNGOLD

*Show runs one hour and fifty minutes (including one 10 minute intermission)

Tickets/general info: Click Here