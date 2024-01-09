Jacaranda Music Farewell Season Concludes With Three Concerts and Two Special Events

Jacaranda Music, which announced last fall that it will permanently close at the conclusion of its 2023-24 season, wraps its farewell season, entitled “Planet Schoenberg,” with three landmark concerts and two special events celebrating the sesquicentennial of the birth of Arnold Schoenberg (1874-1951), considered one of the most influential and groundbreaking composers of the 20th century. Deeply principled, he staunchly embraced all artists in an era of racism, antisemitism and red-baiting, and was genuinely connected to the Hollywood community around him.



The musical programming for the concerts is dedicated to facets of Schoenberg’s work, his evolution as a composer, his musical inspirations, and those he has influenced.



“Transatlantic” features Lyris Quartet and friends with pianists Gloria Cheng, Scott Dunn and Mikhail Korzhev, and reciter Luc Kleiner performing the music of Schoenberg, Schubert, Gershwin, Krenek and Zeisl from Vienna and Los Angeles (January 14, 2024, 4 pm).



“Fierce Beauty: Part I” showcases pianist Steven Vanhauwaert and the Chicago-based Ethnic Heritage Ensemble with special guest saxophonist David Murray on John Coltrane’s iconic “A Love Supreme” conducted by Kahil El-Zabar plus Vanhauwaert performing Schoenberg, Boulez and Ornstein (February 24, 4 pm).



“Fierce Beauty: Part II,” which caps Jacaranda’s two decades of groundbreaking curation includes the Jacaranda Chamber Orchestra performing Schoenberg’s Chamber Symphony No. 1 conducted by Mark Alan Hilt, and Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 10, Adagio conducted by Scott Dunn, as well as chamber music by Richard Strauss, Leonard Rosenman and J.S. Bach (February 24, 7 pm).



The concerts are held at Jacaranda’s long-time home base, First Presbyterian/Santa Monica (tickets $45; $20, students & fixed income).



Additionally, a pair of special events provide a riveting personal look into some of the key factors that helped shape Schoenberg, including a screening of two documentary films about the composer (January 13, 8 pm, UCLA’s Schoenberg Hall; free), and a conversation with Larry Schoenberg, son of the composer, and classical music bestselling author Harvey Sachs (February 8, 7:30 pm, Villa Aurora; $50).



Jacaranda, led by Artistic Director/Co-Founder Patrick Scott, is Los Angeles cultural treasure long esteemed for presenting classical music adventures that awaken curiosity, passion, and discover.



For tickets and information, please visit Click Here.