Jacaranda Music Farewell Season Concludes With Three Concerts and Two Special Events

The events celebrate the sesquicentennial of the birth of Arnold Schoenberg.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Review: MJ THE MUSICAL Moonwalks Into the Hollywood Pantages Photo 1 Review: MJ THE MUSICAL Moonwalks Into the Hollywood Pantages
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Los Angeles Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Los Angeles Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
World Premiere of MARILYN, MOM & ME to Open International City Theatre 2024 Season Photo 3 World Premiere of MARILYN, MOM & ME to Open International City Theatre 2024 Season
AËRC-02: Qualified Latin 'Sci-fi' Short Film With Screenings In California And New York Photo 4 AËRC-02: Qualified Latin 'Sci-fi' Short Film With Screenings In California And New York

Jacaranda Music Farewell Season Concludes With Three Concerts and Two Special Events

Jacaranda Music, which announced last fall that it will permanently close at the conclusion of its 2023-24 season, wraps its farewell season, entitled “Planet Schoenberg,” with three landmark concerts and two special events celebrating the sesquicentennial of the birth of Arnold Schoenberg (1874-1951), considered one of the most influential and groundbreaking composers of the 20th century. Deeply principled, he staunchly embraced all artists in an era of racism, antisemitism and red-baiting, and was genuinely connected to the Hollywood community around him.

The musical programming for the concerts is dedicated to facets of Schoenberg’s work, his evolution as a composer, his musical inspirations, and those he has influenced.

“Transatlantic” features Lyris Quartet and friends with pianists Gloria Cheng, Scott Dunn and Mikhail Korzhev, and reciter Luc Kleiner performing the music of Schoenberg, Schubert, Gershwin, Krenek and Zeisl from Vienna and Los Angeles (January 14, 2024, 4 pm).

“Fierce Beauty: Part I” showcases pianist Steven Vanhauwaert and the Chicago-based Ethnic Heritage Ensemble with special guest saxophonist David Murray on John Coltrane’s iconic “A Love Supreme” conducted by Kahil El-Zabar plus Vanhauwaert performing Schoenberg, Boulez and Ornstein (February 24, 4 pm).

“Fierce Beauty: Part II,” which caps Jacaranda’s two decades of groundbreaking curation includes the Jacaranda Chamber Orchestra performing Schoenberg’s Chamber Symphony No. 1 conducted by Mark Alan Hilt, and Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 10, Adagio conducted by Scott Dunn, as well as chamber music by Richard Strauss, Leonard Rosenman and J.S. Bach (February 24, 7 pm).

The concerts are held at Jacaranda’s long-time home base, First Presbyterian/Santa Monica (tickets $45; $20, students & fixed income).

Additionally, a pair of special events provide a riveting personal look into some of the key factors that helped shape Schoenberg, including a screening of two documentary films about the composer (January 13, 8 pm, UCLA’s Schoenberg Hall; free), and a conversation with Larry Schoenberg, son of the composer, and classical music bestselling author Harvey Sachs (February 8, 7:30 pm, Villa Aurora; $50).

Jacaranda, led by Artistic Director/Co-Founder Patrick Scott, is Los Angeles cultural treasure long esteemed for presenting classical music adventures that awaken curiosity, passion, and discover.

For tickets and information, please visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Jacaranda Music Farewell Season Concludes With Three Concerts and Two Special Events Photo
Jacaranda Music Farewell Season Concludes With Three Concerts and Two Special Events

Jacaranda Music, which announced last fall that it will permanently close at the conclusion of its 2023-24 season, wraps its farewell season, entitled “Planet Schoenberg,” with three landmark concerts and two special events. Learn more about the lineup here!

2
World Premiere of THREE Opens Next Month at Playwrights Arena Photo
World Premiere of THREE Opens Next Month at Playwrights' Arena

Playwrights' Arena and Los Angeles LGBT Center have announced the world premiere co-production of THREE by Nick Salamone. Learn more about the upcoming show here!

3
Interview: Paul Linke Illuminates Why ITS not ONLY A SHOW! Photo
Interview: Paul Linke Illuminates Why IT'S not ONLY A SHOW!

A long-time collaborator with Charles Nelson Reilly, Paul Linke has co-written It’s Only a Show!, performing as the popular comedian in his one-man tribute to Charles Nelson Reilly. This solo show directed by Edward Edwards opens January 13, 2024 at the Ruskin Group Theatre, 5pm curtain, in tandem with John Colella’s An Extraordinary Man at 8pm. Paul managed to find some time before starting tech to answer a few of my queries.

4
Ensemble Theatre Company Presents Special Benefit Evening Of Michael Gross & Meredith Photo
Ensemble Theatre Company Presents Special Benefit Evening Of Michael Gross & Meredith Baxter Starring In LOVE LETTERS

Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara (ETC), Santa Barbara's only professional theater company, announces a special benefit performance of Love Letters, starring beloved actors Meredith Baxter and Michael Gross, who played husband and wife together in the hit TV sitcom, “Family Ties.”

More Hot Stories For You

Ensemble Theatre Company Presents Special Benefit Evening Of Michael Gross & Meredith Baxter Starring In LOVE LETTERSEnsemble Theatre Company Presents Special Benefit Evening Of Michael Gross & Meredith Baxter Starring In LOVE LETTERS
The Rose Center Theater Now Casting JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT In Orange CountyThe Rose Center Theater Now Casting JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT In Orange County
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts UN(DRINKABLE) in FebruaryOpen-Door Playhouse Debuts UN(DRINKABLE) in February
Christine Toy Johnson's Solo Show Will Benefit The Dramatists Guild Foundation And Entertainment Community FundChristine Toy Johnson's Solo Show Will Benefit The Dramatists Guild Foundation And Entertainment Community Fund

Videos

Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks About Their Connection To The Film Video
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks About Their Connection To The Film
Tarell Alvin McCraney On His Vision for the Geffen Playhouse Video
Tarell Alvin McCraney On His Vision for the Geffen Playhouse
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks Musical Score Video
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks Musical Score
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
A Faery Hunt Enchanted Adventure in Los Angeles A Faery Hunt Enchanted Adventure
Crestwood Hills Park (3/24-3/24)
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: May 7 Beethoven and Schumann in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: May 7 Beethoven and Schumann
Walt Disney Concert Hall (5/07-5/07)
Green Umbrella Series: February 6 Last Days on Feb 6th in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: February 6 Last Days on Feb 6th
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/06-2/06)
Yefim Bronfman in Los Angeles Yefim Bronfman
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/24-4/24)
LA Phil’s Organ Recital Series: February 25 Wayne Marshall in Los Angeles LA Phil’s Organ Recital Series: February 25 Wayne Marshall
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/25-2/25)
Mardi Gras Mambo featuring The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Cha’s in Los Angeles Mardi Gras Mambo featuring The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Cha’s
California Center for the Arts, Escondido: Concert Hall (2/10-2/10)
A Faery Hunt Enchanted Adventure in Los Angeles A Faery Hunt Enchanted Adventure
Crestwood Hills Park (3/03-3/03)
Mercury in Los Angeles Mercury
The Road Theatre (1/09-2/18)
Dudamel Conducts Bruckner in Los Angeles Dudamel Conducts Bruckner
Walt Disney Concert Hall (1/26-1/28)
The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina in Los Angeles The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/21-6/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You