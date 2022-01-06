JUSTICE? OR…JUST ME? THE BITE to be Presented at Whitefire Theatre's Solofest 2022

Justice? Or...Just Me? The Bite by Lorinda Hawkins Smith, based on the Justice? Or...Just Me? book series will be at the Whitefire Theatre in Solofest 2022 Solo Theatre Festival in Black History Month. The solo play is written, produced and performed by Lorinda Hawkins Smith with direction by Patricia Bean-Kane. Justice? Or...Just Me? The Bite was an official recipient of the 2021 Hollywood Fringe Festival Diversity Scholarship awarded to productions with powerful community impact. Downtown Women's Center's Domestic Violence Homeless Services Coalition will be facilitating the Q & A after the show. Performance will be in person February 3rd, 2022 and On Demand February 9th, 2022.

In her quest for justice, Dominique finds just her. What if saving your life means losing it? Justice? Or...Just Me?: The Bite is the first in a trilogy of shows chronicling the journey of a Black woman (Dominique Mills) who leaves an abusive marriage to a White man.

"I'm homeless. No, I never smoked crack. I'm childless. Yes, I want my babies back. I've been in jail. No, I've never robbed a store. People want to take from me. Yet, I'm very poor," says Dominique. Society tends to have one idea of what the face of homelessness, childlessness, domestic violence and criminal backgrounds looks like.

"Justice? Or...Just Me?" was a ten minute monologue workshopped in Skid Row in 2007. After performing the mini solo show for ten years, Lorinda was able to be part of REDCAT's Studio: Spring 2018 where she incorporated multi media with the piece. Said REDCAT, "Writer, actor, and activist Lorinda Hawkins Smith's compelling solo performance Justice? Or Just Me? intricately remixes incisive text and soulful vocal rhythms and textures to examine a Black woman's encounter with law enforcement, domestic violence and her interracial marriage to a White man."

Understanding that the story is too large to fit into just one show, it is now a trilogy: Justice? Or... Just Me?: The Bite, The Fight, The Flight. Justice? Or...Just Me?:The Bite is part one and the book is currently available in 3 formats on Amazon.

FEBRUARY 3, AND FEBRUARY 9, 2022 | Solofest 2022 Solo Theatre Festival

Justice? Or...Just Me? The Bite is February 3 and 9, 2022 at 8p.m. Tickets are $25 and $19.99. Tickets can be purchased online at https://solofest.stagey.net/projects/7276?tab=tickets

WHERE: Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

WHEN: Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. with Q & A following in person. Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. On Demand.

ADMISSION: $19.99 - 25.00

ONLINE TICKETING: https://solofest.stagey.net/projects/7276?tab=tickets

CONSUMER ADVISORY: Masks and vaccination card or negative test for live show.