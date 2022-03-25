JANE AUSTEN UNSCRIPTED Will Be Presented by Impro Theatre at the Garry Marshall Theatre

World famous Impro Theatre presents Jane Austen Unscripted, a delightfully humorous afternoon in the garden at Garry Marshall Theatre. Jane Austen Unscripted is a fully improvised play that brings the world of Jane Austen to life with your suggestions. Find yourself with a cup of English tea and treats amongst headstrong young women, brooding noblemen, and eccentric relatives.

With your suggestions, be part of a full-length play that unfolds right before your eyes. No performance is the same and the improvisation skill of IMPRO will have you laughing and cheering, gasping and gossiping. There are sure to be dilemmas and broken hearts, but true love is certain to triumph in this immersive afternoon of sheer entertainment! Join live musicians, delectable tea and treats and the company members of Jane Austen Unscripted, in a modern Regency comedy in the blooming Marshall Gardens.

Jane Austen is without a doubt one of the most enduring authors of her day. She was ahead of her time, lampooning the social norms that her readers hadn't yet thought to question. Her wit, societal examination, and ability to create some of literature's most charismatic and poignant heroines sets the stage for a delightful comedy that erupts minute by minute. Impro Theatre's Jane Austen Unscripted gives audiences the chance to imagine the other books she might have written by creating a fresh story with each performance of which Jane herself could be proud.

This experience features the skillful storytelling and masterful performances that Los Angeles has come to expect of the Impro Theatre Ensemble.

The 4 week run is directed by Impro Ensemble Company members Paul Rogan and Sara Mountjoy-Pepka.

Originally from London, Paul worked with all of the UK's major improv groups, including the Comedy Store Players and with Eddie Izzard and Friends. He joined Impro Theatre to co-direct and perform in its first production of Jane Austen UnScripted. TV credits include American Horror Story, Marvel Agents of Shield, The Orville, Grace and Frankie, Superstore, Casual, Castle, Timeless, KC Undercover, I Didn't Do It, Anger Management, Legit, My Name is Earl, Big Love, Cougartown, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Sleeper Cell, Cory in the House. Film includes Miss March, Thunderpants, and A Knight in Camelot. Theatre includes 'George' in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, the 'Emcee' in Cabaret, and 'Malvolio' in Twelfth Night. He also has many BBC radio comedy credits. As a stand-up comedian, Paul has played the Improv in Hollywood, and hundreds of live, TV and radio gigs. Paul is a prolific voice-over artist with a great love of accent and dialect, which he also teaches for Impro.

Sara hails from Washington State, where she began her career as a company member of Unexpected Productions/Seattle TheatreSports. Here in Los Angeles, she's a founding member of Ripley Improv (all-women, onstage and on-camera) and co-director of The Improvised Generation (in the style of Star Trek: TNG). She was a longtime member of the Impro Lab before joining Impro Theatre's Main Company. For more than 15 years, Sara performed as a professional mime with Magic Circle Mime Co, with major orchestras across Asia, Europe, and North America, including at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. She is a founding member of What You Will with Ensemble Shakespeare Theatre in Pasadena, and you'll find her performing Shakespeare regularly around the country (incl. Great River Shakespeare Festival, Seattle Shakespeare Co/Wooden O, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum).

TICKETS:

GMTea Experience Tickets are $75 each and include

• Garden Party table seating closest to the stage

• English tea and delectable treats

•Guests will be seated at reserved tables that seat two, four or six.

Standard Garden Seating Tickets are $50 each. This is rowed seating behind party table seating. Tea and treats are not included.

Tickets can be purchased at the Garry Marshall Theatre Website at https://www.garrymarshalltheatre.org/jane-austen-unscripted.