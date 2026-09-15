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Issa Rae, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tracie Thoms and More to Lead Talkbacks For THE PETERSON SHOW

Kelly McCreary, Tamberla Perry and John Clarence Stewart star in the play at Atwater Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

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Issa Rae, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tracie Thoms and More to Lead Talkbacks For THE PETERSON SHOW

The Echo Theater Company will present a talkback series featuring special guests Issa Rae, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tracie Thoms, Lena Waithe, Prentice Penny and Robin Thede to follow select performances of The Peterson Show by Emmy-nominated playwright Janine Nabers.

Nabers' darkly funny, emotionally charged new play follows five former child stars who reunite as the legacy of their beloved television father collapses into scandal. With cameras swarming outside and decades of unresolved history inside, they confront old rivalries, buried secrets and the complicated bonds forged while growing up on America's favorite sitcom.

The ensemble cast includes Kelly McCreary (Grey's Anatomy), Tamberla Perry (Brilliant Minds, Clydes at CTG) and John Clarence Stewart (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Brilliant Minds, P-Valley) alongside Kristen Ariza (The Fosters, StartUp), Deanna Reed-Foster (The Vince Staples Show, The First Deep Breath at the Geffen), Devere Rogers (Broadway's Chicken & Biscuits, Gloria at the Echo) and Journee Rose (Abbott Elementary).

Post-performance talkbacks with members of the cast and creative team will take place on the following schedule:

• Sunday, Sept. 20: special guest Issa Rae
• Saturday, Sept. 26: special guest Yvette Nicole Brown
• Monday, Sept. 28: special guest Tracie Thoms
• Friday, Oct. 2: special guest Lena Waithe
• Sunday, Oct. 4: special guest Prentice Penny
• Saturday, Oct. 10: special guest Robin Thede

The Peterson Show opens on Saturday, Sept. 19, with performances continuing through October 26 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 4 p.m.; and Mondays at 8 p.m. (no performance Saturday, Oct. 3). An additional performance will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m.

Issa Rae, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tracie Thoms and More to Lead Talkbacks For THE PETERSON SHOW Image

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