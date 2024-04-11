Irish Playwright Stewart Roche's SHARD Gets Full-Scale Theatrical Debut During Ireland Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Irish playwright Stewart Roche's gripping one-man psychological thriller, "SHARD," will get its full-scale theatrical premiere during Los Angeles' Ireland Week on May 12-13, 2024, following a sold-out preview run earlier this year.

The production of "SHARD" stars the exceptional Irish stage and screen actor Neill Fleming (GAME OF THRONES, VIKINGS, A CHRISTMAS CAROL), for whom Roche penned the role. In the play, a man fed up with the hypocrisies of modern life flees the city for a new beginning on an idyllic island commune-but the price of escape is higher than he could have imagined.

Fleming's initial virtual performance of SHARD during the height of the pandemic stunned BBC producers, who adapted it for BBC Radio and broadcast it in 2023 to major acclaim. Fleming presented SHARD in a three-day preview run this February, electrifying audiences at an Irish speakeasy in Hollywood.

Under the expert direction of Alan Smyth, "SHARD" will be performed for two days only, May 12 and 13, in a unique performance space inside Molly Malone's Irish Pub in [WHAT NEIGHBORHOOD IS THIS?]. The play is presented in association with the Contemporary Irish Art Center, Los Angeles (CIACLA).

"SHARD" will be presented Sunday, May 12, 7:00pm & Monday, May 13, 8:00pm at Molly Malone's Irish Pub, 575 S. Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, 90036.