Interview: Vivianna McCormick On Playing Vita in the World Premiere of CRONE CREED at El Portal Theatre

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El Portal Theatre presents the world premiere of CRONE CREED, a sweeping drama produced by Theater4All as part of the historic venue's 100th Anniversary Season. Written by John Epstein, Casey Morgan, and T. Theresa Scarano and directed by award-winning film director Marc Morgenstern, the play reimagines the traditional concept of a "crone" as powerful, time-traveling mythical witches who act as silent guardians of human destiny. The story follows Vita, born to an ancient creed sworn to help humanity heal from corruption, as her cross-era crusade pits her against a dark faction known as the Fallen, and its chief recruit: her own brother, Yanni.

Playing Vita is Vivianna McCormick, an MFA Acting graduate from UC Irvine and an Advanced Actor Combatant and Stage Combat Instructor with Dueling Arts International. Her recent credits include COMPLETENESS, KING LEAR, THE TEMPEST, and AIRNESS.

BroadwayWorld spoke with McCormick about finding Vita's emotional through-line across centuries, how her stage combat background shaped the role, and what it means to help launch a new company during a historic theatre's centennial.

What initially drew you to the role of Vita when you first read the script for CRONE CREED?

What initially drew me to Vita was her resilience. She's strong and physically capable, but there's a vulnerability underneath that strength. No matter how many times she falls, she gets back up, and she doesn't let her fear paralyze her. At her core, she just wants to bring her family back together, but she also has this tendency to believe she can, and should, fix everything, and I mean everything. I was really drawn to that determination and to how far she's willing to go for the people she loves.

Vita's story spans centuries and eras. How did you approach embodying a character who exists across such vast stretches of time?

I kept coming back to the fact that, no matter what era Vita finds herself in, she is still Vita. Her face, clothes, and environment all change, but her mission and conviction stay the same, and somehow, she still has a brother to fight and a sister to save. I focused on finding that emotional through-line while letting each era shape how she moves through the world.

What kind of research or preparation went into understanding the historical periods Vita travels through?

The script gave me a lot to work with in understanding the different periods in this world. I focused on the differences and similarities in the circumstances and relationships of each era, while keeping Vita grounded as the same person throughout. She's lived through centuries, so she has a pretty unique perspective on the world, and apparently, centuries of trauma still isn't enough to give this woman a break.

As an Advanced Actor Combatant, how did your stage combat background inform your physical approach to this role?

My background as an Advanced Actor Combatant and stage combat instructor definitely informed Vita's physicality. Years of stage combat, dance, and movement training have taught me to be very aware of my body and my surroundings. I also think stage combat gives you a certain physical confidence, especially when you've got a sword in your hand. You learn to commit to a choice and trust your instincts, which felt very natural for Vita.

Are there any specific fight sequences or physical moments in the show that were especially challenging or rewarding to develop?

There wasn't one particular sequence that stood out to me, but I really enjoyed incorporating elements of Tai Chi into Vita's magical physicality. I liked exploring how her magic physically differs from her brother's, and finding ways for their movement to both reflect and contrast with each other. It gave me another way to distinguish their characters and explore Vita's physicality through her magic.

How does Vita's oath to help humanity heal from corruption shape her choices throughout the play?

Vita is a protector through and through. Her instinct is always to step in and take care of people, especially the people she loves. She has a bit of a savior complex, so her desire to help can sometimes become a need to fix things herself. Her oath taps directly into that instinct, and she can become blinded by the need to keep people safe. She genuinely believes it's her responsibility to protect people, even when that comes at a personal cost.

What was the rehearsal process like working with director Marc Morgenstern to develop this world premiere?

The rehearsal process was a unique experience because we were bringing a completely new play to life as Theater4All's inaugural production. There's something special about being part of a company's very first production. You're helping establish the beginning of what I hope will be a long history of new work and storytelling.

What do you hope audiences take away from Vita's cross-era crusade against the Fallen?

I hope audiences see that Vita's desire to protect people comes from a very human place. She loves deeply, protects fiercely, and genuinely believes that if she has the ability to help, she has a responsibility to do so. But there's a fine line between protecting the people you love and believing you have to save them, and that line becomes increasingly complicated for Vita to see. I hope her journey makes audiences question how far we're willing to go for the people we love, and whether trying to save someone can sometimes mean losing sight of what they actually need.

Being part of El Portal Theatre's 100th Anniversary Season is a milestone. What does that mean to you personally?

It's such an honor to be part of such a huge milestone for a historic theatre and with Theater4All. El Portal has been part of the Los Angeles theatre community for 100 years, and getting to be part of that Anniversary Season feels really special. I can't help but think about little Vivianna and how amazed she would be to see us now! It's one of those moments that makes me feel incredibly grateful to be an actor and to be part of this community.

CRONE CREED plays El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood, CA, as part of the theatre's 100th Anniversary Season. For tickets and information, visit elportaltheatre.com.

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