Photos: CRONE CREED Makes World Premiere at El Portal Theatre

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The world premiere of Crone Creed plays on the Debbie Reynolds mainstage at the historic El Portal Theatre. Performances run now through October 17, 2026. Check out production photos!

Crone Creed follows Vita, an ancient, time-traveling crone with supernatural powers, as she navigates a centuries-spanning battle between the timeless creed she was born into and those who threaten humanity's future. Sworn to help overcome the corruption of religion and the ruling elite, Vita must confront the Fallen, a powerful group with sinister intentions led by none other than her own brother, Yanni. As she uncovers more about her heritage, Vita must reckon with the conflict between her family and her mission in this world premiere mythical drama.

Written by John Epstein, Casey Morgan and T. Theresa Scarano, Crone Creed is directed by award-winning film director Marc Morgenstern and presented by Theater4Allas part of El Portal Theatre's 100th anniversary season.

Photo credit: Jim Cox



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Carolina Hoyos, Vivanna McCormick and April Nixon

Avery Norris and Matt Kirkwood

Vivianna McCormick, Avery Norris and Ben Ubinas

Jacquelyn Ritz, Avery Norris, Vivianna McCormick and Ben Ubinas

April Nixon and Ben Ubinas

Brennen Amonett, Vivianna McCormick, Jacquelyn Ritz, Ben Ubinas

(Top to bottom) Carolina Hoyos, April Nixon and Vivianna McCormick

Ben Ubinas

Corey Dorris, Vivianna McCormick and Avery Norris

Vivianna McCormick and Ben Ubinas

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 27 Days 14 Hrs 10 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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