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Photos: CRONE CREED Makes World Premiere at El Portal Theatre

See Vivianna McCormick, Avery Norris and Ben Ubinas and more.

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The world premiere of Crone Creed plays on the Debbie Reynolds mainstage at the historic El Portal Theatre. Performances run now through October 17, 2026. Check out production photos!

Crone Creed follows Vita, an ancient, time-traveling crone with supernatural powers, as she navigates a centuries-spanning battle between the timeless creed she was born into and those who threaten humanity's future. Sworn to help overcome the corruption of religion and the ruling elite, Vita must confront the Fallen, a powerful group with sinister intentions led by none other than her own brother, Yanni. As she uncovers more about her heritage, Vita must reckon with the conflict between her family and her mission in this world premiere mythical drama.

Written by John Epstein, Casey Morgan and T. Theresa Scarano, Crone Creed is directed by award-winning film director Marc Morgenstern and presented by Theater4Allas part of El Portal Theatre's 100th anniversary season.

Photo credit: Jim Cox

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Carolina Hoyos, Vivanna McCormick and April Nixon

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Avery Norris and Matt Kirkwood

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Vivianna McCormick, Avery Norris and Ben Ubinas

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Jacquelyn Ritz, Avery Norris, Vivianna McCormick and Ben Ubinas

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April Nixon and Ben Ubinas

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Brennen Amonett, Vivianna McCormick, Jacquelyn Ritz, Ben Ubinas

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(Top to bottom) Carolina Hoyos, April Nixon and Vivianna McCormick

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Ben Ubinas

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Corey Dorris, Vivianna McCormick and Avery Norris

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Vivianna McCormick and Ben Ubinas 

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