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Complete Cast Set for World Premiere of CRONE CREED at El Portal Theatre

The cast for Crone Creed includes Brennen Amonett, Corey Dorris, Carolina Hoyos and more.

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Complete Cast Set for World Premiere of CRONE CREED at El Portal Theatre

Theater4All has reveald  the cast and creative team for its inaugural production, the world premiere of Crone Creed. Written by founding producing artistic director John Epstein, and playwrights Casey Morgan and T. Theresa Scarano, the mythic drama is directed by award-winning film director Marc Morgenstern (Toronto’s Annex Theatre’s The Master Thief). The limited three-week engagement begins performances on September 30 and runs through October 17, 2026, with the opening on Friday, October 2. Crone Creed will play on the Debbie Reynolds mainstage at the historic El Portal Theatre. 

Crone Creed, written by John Epstein, Casey Morgan, and T. Theresa Scarano, is a mythic  drama spanning centuries, following Vita, a young woman whose life is shattered by religious  upheaval and betrayal in medieval Europe. Reborn in the late 1800s American frontier as part of  an ancient lineage of mystical women known as the Crones, she discovers her brother has also  returned through time as part of a corrupting force known as the Fallen. As their conflict unfolds  across eras, Vita must confront questions of power, loyalty, and resistance in a struggle where  belief itself shapes reality. 

In celebration of El Portal Theatre’s 100th anniversary season, Theater4All is partnering with  the historic venue on a special accessibility initiative to welcome new and first-time audiences.  For select performances of the company’s inaugural production, Crone Creed, the organization  will offer over 100 tickets priced at just $19.26 for each show. This pricing honors the year El Portal was founded and reflects a shared commitment to keeping live performance  affordable across generations. Additionally, Theater4All will host a dedicated student matinee for Los Angeles high school students on Thursday, October 8.
 
The cast for Crone Creed includes Brennen Amonett (“The Last Hail M.A.R.Y.,” The Babel Manœuvre’s Without Verona Walls) as Noble, Corey Dorris (West End’s UnAlive from the West End!, StarKids’ Tomb Quest) as Wiley, Carolina Hoyos (Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s Shane, Woolly Mammoth’s Cóndor (o, no es dictadura)) as Roya, Matt Kirkwood (The Road Theatre Company’s Lady, Fountain Theatre’s Human Interest Story) as Supervisor, Vivianna McCormick (UCLA’s Robert Cohen Theatre’s Completeness, UCLA’s Claire Trevor Theatre’s King Lear) as Vita, April Nixon (Off-Broadway’s Sistas, West End’s Damn Yankees) as Dara, Avery Norris (The Broadwater Main Stage’s Bachelorette, 54 Below’s Women of the Wings) as Tessca, Jacquelyn Ritz (La Jolla Playhouse’s Lempicka, Laguna Playhouse’s Beside Myself) as Reika, and Ben Ubinas (ABC’s “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Off-Broadway’s Hazing U) as Yanni. The production also features Austin Peyton (CalArts’ Danton’s Death, Chicago Academy for the Arts’ As You Like It) as the understudy for Yanni and Evah Elizabeth Doheny (Zephyr Theatre’s Rent: The Musical, The Other Space’s Carrie: The Musical) as the understudy for Vita.
 
In addition to Epstein, Morgan, Scarano, and Morgenstern, the creative team for the world premiere play of Crone Creed includes set and projection design by Daniel Chapman, costume design by Kaylee Silcocks, puppet design by Daniel Chapman, light design by Eliseo Aragon, sound design by John Flikkie, music composition by Brandon Moore, prop design by T. Theresa Scarano, and stage management by Vernon Willet. 
 

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