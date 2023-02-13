Interview: Jorge Garcia Discourses On LET ME IN & Before

Brynn Thayer's Let Me In premieres at the newly remodeled Theatre 60 Arts Complex February 25, 2023. Brynn also directs this co-production by DSE Productions and Theatre Planners with the cast of Jorge Garcia, Bryan McKinley and Rachael Meyers. I had the opportunity to throw out a few questions for Jorge to ponder.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Jorge!



What attracted you to share your acting chops with this production of Let Me In?

Brynn sent me the play and I thought it was really good. It stuck with me.



Have you crossed paths with any of the Let Me In cast or creatives before?

We all know each other from being in the same acting class. I've been in class with Brynn for years.



What would your three-line pitch of Let Me In be?

A woman dies tragically leaving her fiancé and best friend to deal with it and each other. Along comes a handsome police officer to help them on their journey. And this chance meeting changes their lives.



If you were to submit veteran NYPD beat cop Hamilton Steele on a dating site, what qualities of his would you list?

H amilton's a married man - what business does he have going onto a dating sight? His wife would probably say his best qualities are humor, empathy and a willingness to listen. But in truth, his best qualities come from his wife.



What character flaws would you definitely omit?

No way to include these without spoiling the play.



When was the last time you mounted the L.A. boards? 2013 for Skylight's four-day tribute SALUTE honoring Terrence McNally?

I think that's right. Wow. Ten years.



You've been producing podcasts since you were in Lost, way before they became commonplace. What got you started podcasting?

I learned about their existence during Lost. It was a fun way to take the pulse of the audience on my drives into work. I used to tell my castmates what details the fans were buzzing about. Then when the last season started, I decided to cast my own hat into the ring to give my take from inside.



At what age did you become the tallest person in your class?

I have no memory of ever feeling like I was the tallest person in my class. I think there was always someone taller.



I, myself, became the shortest in third or fourth grade. Tell me all the advantages that I missed that you had because of your height.

Um... not asking for help to take something off the top shelf?



You worked for Borders Books and Music for six of your early career years. Can you name the best and the worst experience you had in your tenure there?

The worst is easy: any Christmas season seemed to bring out the worst in shoppers. It really burned me out about the holiday. It took a while to build back the joy of the season. Holidays can be stressful, but there's no reason to take it out on a store clerk. As far as the best, I once got to wait on Bob Newhart. That was something.



Do you remember your lines from your first Jack in the Box commercial?

I think so... "It's my Jack hat. So they think I'm Jack. It works. I asked for curly fries instead of regular fries and I got them. 'Cause I'm Jack. 'Cause of the Hat." Then they say they're swapping fries for everyone; they don't think I'm Jack. Then I say, "Then how come they give me his paycheck?"

How did I do?



Is there any specific lesson you learned from either your studies at UCLA or at Beverly Hills Playhouse that you try to adhere to today?

Beverly Hills Playhouse taught me a lot. Something they taught that I still think about today is that basically your attitude has a strong effect on your success and longevity in this business.



What's in the near future for Jorge Garcia? Any more stage work?

I'm about to start work on a new series, How to Be a Bookie, for HBO Max. I'm pretty excited about it.



Thank you again, Jorge! I look forward to meeting your Hamilton Steele.

