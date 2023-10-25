Interview: Jan Mikaela Villanueva Living the JUNGLE BOOK REIMAGINED

Akram Khan Dance Company world premieres its Jungle Book reimagined at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage October 26, 2023. Akram Khan Dance Company member Jan Mikaela Villanueva found some time from their performances in Ottawa, Canada to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Jan Mikaela!

You perform one of the Mowglis in Jungle Book reimagined. What was the process for you, a member of the Akram Khan Company, to be cast as a Mowglis?

It’s a journey I hold close to my heart - I joined the company as an intern for around three and a half weeks during their creation and rehearsal stages of Jungle Book reimagined. At that time, the company was already a year into the process, and it was so exciting to learn so much from Akram, the rehearsal directors and dancers. Each intern was assigned different roles to study, and I studied the role of Bagheera and wolves. Later on, two of us interns were chosen to join the company for a production residency in the show’s first ever premiere at the Curve, Leicester. The company had two and a half weeks before the premiere was shown on stage, and a week and a half before the show, Akram told me that he would like me to learn the character of Mowgli because he wanted me to perform some of the shows!

It was a whirlwind during that time, picking up delicate details and embodying a different role and perspective in the story; but it was also an incredible opportunity to immerse in different characters. I am now blessed to be a part of the Jungle Book family, and a member of the company, touring the show and spreading powerful messages around the world.

Are there more than one Mowgli character in the cast? Or is there more than one performer playing Mowgli?

Two of us play the role of Mowgli, me alongside Pui Yung Shum!

Had you seen any versions of The Jungle Book before?

I have seen the two adapted films of The Jungle Book on Disney, the first being the cartoon version and the other being the live version. These films became one of my inspirations in learning more about the development of the characters in the story and how it relates to Akram’s version of Jungle Book reimagined.

Were there specific movements or gestures you had to learn to portray a boy raised by wolves?

In Akram’s Jungle Book reimagined, Mowgli is a girl who is quite curious and empathetic about nature and the living things around her. Rama, the Father Wolf in the story, would describe her as a “spritely little thing.” She takes interest in the different animals and will sometimes copy their movements, such as that of Baloo, the dancing bear, and Akela, the Head of the Council.

In a more contextual sense, you could also observe Mowgli reflecting and morphing into different identities in the story - like an animal being tortured, a hunter filled with wrath, or an innocent child who longs for her mother’s touch again. There are definitely movements that Mowgli and the other characters perform to portray gestures and habits of different animals.

Jungle Book reimagined world premiered at the Curve Theatre in Leicester April 7, 2022. With all the tour dates you’ve done already since then, how much rehearsal do you still have to do before each tour stop? A basic run-through to adapt to the various stages?

The process of refining, reevaluating and researching is endless! Our rehearsal directors and Akram often give us dancers feedback on things that we can tweak or give a different approach on after each show, and we use around two hours of each day whilst touring to tackle these. Before performing the shows in each venue, we also reserve a day for a technical rehearsal to run through the entire show and ensure that the sound, lights, animation and dance is perfect for every new space we enter.

Do you have a pre-show group warm-up? Or do you do your own?

We usually take a ballet or contemporary class to warm up our bodies at the beginning of the day, and we do our own individual warm-up prior to the show.

What propelled you to join the Akram Khan Company in 2022?

Akram Khan Company has always been one of the companies that I’ve always looked up to both in the moving and beautiful works produced, and the values that the company holds dear to them. I find it a humbling and exciting chapter of my life to be a part of this company.

What value/ lesson did you learn from your three-season experience with Ballet Philippines?

I would say the lessons I learned are time-management and determination. During my time with Ballet Philippines I was juggling senior high school, majoring in STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics), attending school from 7:30pm to around 3pm - 4:30 PM. Afterwards I go straight to Ballet Philippines and attend company rehearsals until 10:30pm every single day. Balancing two different worlds was very challenging because I wanted to do well in both things. I was very passionate about science and dance. Looking back, the experience of studying at a conventional school and making sure I excelled in exams whilst performing onstage with a seasonal full-time company pushed me out of my comfort zone at the age of 15-18. In the end, the hard work paid off and I graduated senior high with First Honors and enjoyed three beautiful seasons with the company. I’m really grateful for this experience!

What touring tips have you picked up?

Since we travel a lot, I’ve learned how to pack my suitcase well for different climates! As silly as it sounds, I feel like we basically live out of our suitcase most of the time. In addition, because we always have different schedules in every venue we go to, I find it important to stock up on snacks and eat filling and nutritious meals as much as possible. This is to make up for the tiring days of travel and days of rehearsals and performances.

Your tour has been booked through February of next year. Any other plans for Jan Mikaela Villanueva after that?

Jungle Book reimagined has a lot of plans, extending up to 2025! Until then, I would like to live in the moment and see where life takes me.

Thank you again, Jan Mikaela! I look forward to experiencing your Mowgli.

