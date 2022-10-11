Interview: Chatting With Nikk Alcaraz About RENT, Cupcake & Food Art, and More

Jonathan Larson's RENT is currently in residence at The Hollywood Majestic. Cupcake Theatre Company's Brayden Hade directs this Pulitzer and Tony Award winner with a double cast. I had the chance to chat up 'Benny' cast member Nikk Alcaraz on his Angel Dumott Schunard and his Practical Peculiarities.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Nikk!

Thank you for having me!

I see that RENT is double-casted. You share the role of Angel Dumott Schunard with Kevin Corte. How have you devised who goes on when?

Currently we are set to each go on for one show a week. He goes on Fridays at 8pm and I go on Saturdays at 7pm. If one of us is out, we just fill in for each other. We have each other's back in that sense.

Did you collaborate with Kevin in preparing for Angel? Or did you keep your creative thoughts separate?

Kevin and I didn't collaborate when researching and developing the role. We did all the background work separately. We were very supportive of each other throughout the rehearsal process. It's a joy to watch his portrayal of the role. Since we not only share a principal role (Angel) we also share an ensemble role (squeegee/ restaurant man) There was a lot to learn so the whole process felt like a perfect partnership. We both bring something very different to the role but one commonality I see is we both lead with love.

What productions of RENT have you seen before?

RENT is actually the first musical that got me interested in musical theatre when I was in the 6th grade. I have never seen the show live before but I love the final Broadway recording and some might cringe at this but, I LOVE THE MOVIE! This is my third time being in RENT. I did the school edition when I was a teenager, I directed it once when I was 18 and now, I'm in this one at the Cupcake theater. I played Angel every time. Each time I made costume pieces for the role. Since Angel is into fashion and I am quite crafty, I find it to be my duty to pour that part of myself into the development of the character.

What is your favorite song of Angel's to perform?

Maybe it's my love for the macabre but I love to perform the song Contact. This is the song before Angel dies and it is directed so beautifully. It's a fever dream where Angel is surrounded by everyone he loves. The song starts off very intimate but quickly turns into a dance with death. The company members are dressed in black representing death as they toss me around. I try to get closer to my love (Colllins) but it's a struggle as I feel myself slipping away. At the end we finally reach each other but it's too late. I like performing this number because it feels as though the cast's hearts are beating as one.

What is your favorite song in the whole show?

LA VIE BOHEME!

If you were to submit Angel for online dating, what qualities of hers would you list?

Believe it or not, I have never made an online dating profile so excuse me if these answers are unorthodox. A few of Angel's best qualities - Fashion forward - Androgynous - Adventurous - Drummer - Activist - Optimist - Odd Job Tasker (RIP EVITA)

What flaws would you definitely omit?

Angel is FLAWLESS! #nodaybuttoday

In your interpretation, is our Angel trans or bi?

My interpretation of Angel is neither Bi nor Trans. I choose to portray Angel as gender fluid with an androgynous fashion sense.

How did Practical Peculiarities come about?

Practical Peculiarities is a creative hub for peculiar food and DIY. It all started during the pandemic when I thought the world was about to end. I was making content for a company that was draining my soul, so I decided to take a "Leap of faith" and began creating peculiar food art and DIY content on social media. To my surprise, it took off and turned my life around. In the years prior, I had taken a hiatus from acting. Being in RENT is my reintroduction to the theatre. I am so happy to be back for a bit.

What did your grandmother first teach you that inspired your pursuit of food art and magic?

My grandma was such a supportive role model to me. Aside from teaching me how to bake and to be festive, she would also drop little gems of advice. I can't tell you how many times I would run to her in tears when I first got to play Angel as a teenager. When I was overcome by my own insecurities at that age, she would quiet me down and say, "It's in you! LET IT OUT!" Today I hear that phrase in my mind often. Especially when I am not feeling myself. It is one of the most valuable lessons I learned from her.

Is there one particular piece of food art that you're most proud of?

My favorite piece of food art is inspired by the phrase "You're the apple of my eye." It's a heart-shaped apple pie with an eye made from an apple in the middle. I like this one in particular, because it was my first mega viral video. It was the video that helped me get discovered. Gordon Ramsay even roasted me in a TikTok duet with it. Good times!

What do you remember of first encounter with Gordon Ramsay?

I remember I was at the craft store getting supplies for a video. I didn't get a cart so my hands were full of stuff. My phone kept buzzing over and over again. I thought someone had died. So I put everything down only to read "gordenramsayoffical created a duet with you" with a long list of people starting to follow me below. I was in shock! I opened the notification, and saw him immediately roasting the Apple eye pie video. I couldn't help but feel honored after he called me a donut! So honored that I decided to keep the banter up with him and create a Gordon Ramsay donut in the most peculiar way I possible. I ended the video saying, "Who's the donut now?" and bit its head off. He then duetted that second video, which was way better than the first duet. Even though Chef Ramsay's comments were a roast, I think roasting is his love language and he actually enjoys my videos. He does follow me back after all. Great guy he is.

When did you win HBOmax's Craftopia? What was your reaction?

I won a Christmas episode of HBOmax's Craftopia in December of 2021. It was one of the best feelings in the world. It was a truly validating experience.

Which gives you more gratification: Receiving accolades for your food art? Or receiving applause for your curtain call?

Though I love the theatre and all it has to offer, receiving accolades for my food and DIY work is the winner. I enjoy both but because I get to create from thin air with food art, it means a lot more to me to get recognized for that. The cool part about doing it all on social media is I get to use my acting and storytelling skills with my food art in my videos. It's a perfect marriage because they enhance each other.

What's in the near future for Nikk Alcaraz?

I am currently writing a Peculiar bake-book that will come out next year. Between content creating and growing Practical Peculiarities, I hope to continue doing more theatre work. It has proven to be quite therapeutic for me.

Thank you again, Nikk! I look forward to meeting your Angel.

