International Theatre Brisk Festival Stages Numerous Short Plays and Holds Competition

The Brisk Festival opened on April 2nd at the Morgan-Wixson Theater in Santa Monica. It will run for five weekends until May 1st. The second edition of the festival has fifty two short plays competing for a prize. Thirty one plays are in English and twenty one are in Spanish. Over 190 artists are participating.

The Brisk Festival is an international theater festival that features short plays up to 10 min long. What makes live theater so special is the human interaction, both between the players on stage and between actors and the audience. The Brisk Festival multiplies that raw and creative energy, with different ensembles, directors, and writers exchanging ideas, learning from each other, and training inspiration. The short stories allow audiences to experience in a very limited amount of time a wide range of emotions and feelings, making them think and talk about different subjects and situations brought by nearly 200 talented participants.

The festival was founded in 2018 in Los Angeles, by the Spanish actor, producer, acting coach, and director, Christian Rodrigo. Some of his latest credits as an actor, include Snatch (Season 2), Die Like Lovers, Wings or Stevie (Christian Rodrigo IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2251654). Christian Rodrigo's first professional theater project was as an Assistant Director of John Malkovich in 2003 and 2004 when he directed the play Hysteria in Barcelona and Madrid, Spain. He's been a member of The Actors' Gang since 2013 and he is a seasonal Guest member of the Actors Studio.

The Brisk Festival is a wonderful tool for writers, directors and actors that want to share their voice and talent in a professional environment and venue. The festival's goal is to become a powerful source for the entertainment industry, as a way to discover new or established local talent, and to engage and bring bigger audiences to the theater. The festival also wants to be an example of diversity and plurality.

Full Emotions, with more than 12 years of experience producing films, television, and theater is in charge of producing the festival. This 2022 is the II Edition of the Festival, which was canceled in 2020 and 2021 de to COVID.

The festival has 8 programs of 6-7 plays each, 52 short plays in total, that will be competing during 5 weeks, out of 400 submissions received. 31 plays are in English and 21 in Spanish. And although most of them are produced by LA local companies, there will be also artists coming from Mexico, Florida, Texas, and Spain in this second edition. Each weekend 12-14 new short plays, get to be on stage, on two different programs that run Saturdays and Sundays, at 6 pm and at 8 pm.

This Second Edition is also hosting 4 free workshops with important figures of the Entertainment world. The best plays, chosen by a professional Jury (casting directors, producers, directors, actors, writers, managers, and agents) and by a popular jury (the audience), will be competing in the Finals weekend during the 5th week of the festival, April 30th an May 1st. The best play in English and the best play in Spanish will receive an award of $500.

The festival organizers are happy to share that the number of women and men participating in the different areas of the festival (from writers or directors to actors or producers) is really balanced. The Festival expects more than 4,000 people as an audience in this second edition.

Brisk LA (Los Angeles Brisk Festival) opened on April 2nd and will be based at the Morgan-Wixson Theater at 2627 Pico Bvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405. Tickets start at $15.00 (plus taxes & fees) and are available at www.briskfestival.com. The Program and Scheduling for Brisk Festival LA are attached in a different file. There's so much content and variety in brisk LA that everyone will enjoy it, at a ticket price affordable to all.