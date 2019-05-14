Interior Designer Laura Church Mako Passes Away

Laura Church MAKO, 102, of Beverly Hills, CA, died May 10, 2019, three weeks shy of her 103rd birthday. Laura Mae Church, born May 29, 1916 was a renowned interior designer and decorator for over 75 years.

She was a student of Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School and graduate of New York School of Interior Design. Prominent among Mako's more well-known clients were President and Mrs. Gerald Ford, Mr. and Mrs. Danny Kaye, Bob and Dolores Hope, Ginny and Henry Mancini, and numerous corporate clients.



"Lari" Church, daughter of Mae Blanche and Charles B. Church of St. Mary's County, married Wimbledon Doubles Champion Gene Mako in November 1941. They had no children but numerous godchildren, many who saw her as a mother and grandmother survive Mako.



Services and Burial will be at the San Fernando Mission May 22nd at one o'clock.





