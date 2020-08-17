Insomniac Events Partners with Headcount to Promote Voter Registration

Insomniac Founder and CEO shared, 'It’s important that we in the dance music community come together to make our voices heard,'

Insomniac Events announced it has formed a partnership through its charitable arm Insomniac Cares with HeadCount, a non-partisan, non-profit organization, to promote voter registration and participation. The campaign aims to empower all dance music fans 18 and over across the country to register and vote in the upcoming November election.

"It's important that we in the dance music community come together to make our voices heard," says Pasquale Rotella, Insomniac Founder and CEO. "We look forward to working with HeadCount to help unify the dance music community and amplify all of our voices through voting."

Through Insomniac's "CHECK, REGISTER, VOTE" campaign, fans are encouraged to go to insom.co/vote to CHECK if they're registered to vote, REGISTER if they're not already registered, and VOTE on November 3. Insomniac will promote the campaign during its continuing livestream series.

Launched in 2004, HeadCount promotes participation in democracy through music, culture, and digital media. It has registered over 650,000 voters since its formation and worked with a long list of musicians and partners including Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Dave Matthews Band, JAY-Z, Beyonce, March for Our Lives, RuPaul's DragCon, MTV, and Dead & Company. With 40,000 volunteers, street teams in most major U.S. cities, and presence at more than 1,000 events each year, HeadCount ranks as one of the most active grassroots civic participation organizations in the United States.

