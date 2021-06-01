Inland Valley Repertory Theatre Announces Camp to Begin in June

Get on stage with Camp IVRT! Inland Valley Repertory Theatre has announced in-person musical theatre summer camps and the return of its successful online interactive theatre program. Students ages 7-13 will have a blast creating an original play with songs from hit Broadway musicals, making new friends, and working together in a positive, creative, and encouraging atmosphere.

"I am beyond thrilled to announce, in addition to our gifted staff of teaching artists, the virtual addition this summer of Spencer Weitzel who will be teaching 'Acting for the Camera,'" said Donna Marie Minano, Executive Director at IVRT.

"In this new age of reimagining theatre, knowing how to translate stage acting to the screen has become a very important skill and I'm so glad our students get to work with Spencer," she said.

Professional teaching artists and energetic high school student assistants work with students in-person and through Zoom classes, helping them find their voice and express their feelings through music, drama, and movement. The activities and games at Camp IVRT help students learn patience, tolerance, discipline, and focus.

Online students will also work with a professional filmmaker to learn acting for the camera, and each child will be able to begin creating an acting "reel" that they can keep for themselves. Our goal is to engage our students with creativity and fun, while developing a love of performing with confidence in expressing themselves.

"We have seen children 'come out of their shell', have more confidence, and go on to achieve great things!" Minano said.

Class Sessions:

In person Saturday intensives will be held on the beautiful Foothill Country Day School campus on June 26, and July 10, 17, and 24 from 9-11:45AM. Our in-person camp will follow Covid safety guidelines.

Virtual session one (June 21-25) and two (June 28-July 2) are Monday through Friday from 9-2pm. Students will learn the basics of acting, singing and movement in a positive, creative and encouraging atmosphere.

Improvisational games and exercises, in addition to singing and movement, are at the core of this camp. Students will also gain materials and skills to be able to audition at local theatres. A final demonstration recital is held on the last day of camp.

Our virtual "Performance Camp" runs for three weeks, from July 12-30.

For class pricing and to sign up, visit our website at https://www.ivrt.org/camp-ivrt or call (909) 720-7324. Camp IVRT is designed to be inclusive, so that every child can have the opportunity to find their voice and express themselves. Thanks to a grant from the California Arts Council, we have several full and partial scholarships available.

About Camp IVRT:

Camp IVRT is an educational outreach program of the Inland Valley Repertory Theatre (IVRT) company. Camp IVRT was started by IVRT co-founder Donna Marie Minano, a faculty member at the Claremont Community School of Music and a music educator in Claremont. The goal of Camp IVRT is to provide training in acting, singing and dancing/movement to students who are interested in being involved in live theatre and stage acting. Students come away from the program with skills to be able to audition for one of the many theatre organizations in our area.