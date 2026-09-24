Infinity Festival to Return to Los Angeles for Ninth Edition
The festival will feature programming on AI, animation, gaming, sports tech, filmmaking and immersive production.
Infinity Festival will return to Los Angeles November 12-15 for its ninth edition -- and a year that marks a significant evolution for the festival. Taking over the Audrey Irmas Pavilion, one of Los Angeles' most distinctive contemporary architectural landmarks, IF26 will bring together an expanded community from across entertainment, technology and the creative industries for four days of ideas, experiences, screenings, demonstrations and conversation about what comes next.
Founded on the idea that Hollywood and Silicon Valley were moving toward one another, IF26 reflects the increasingly close relationship between entertainment and technology. This year the festival carries the theme, The Great Convergence: Where Entertainment Becomes One, reflecting how quickly tools built for one discipline are moving into the others. That shift is already the working reality for the designers, engineers, programmers and producers who combine content with physical space across live events, venues and immersive environments. What distinguishes Infinity Festival is bringing those people together with the technologists building what they use.
A significant focus throughout IF26 will be AI, reflecting its growing role across the creative industries. Rather than being limited to a standalone track, AI will be incorporated throughout a broader program spanning animation, gaming, sports tech, filmmaking, music, virtual production and live entertainment. Programming will explore the evolving tools and workflows behind animation and filmmaking, the growing crossover between gaming and entertainment, new technologies reshaping live sports and fan experiences, as well as advances in immersive production and live event design.
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CLUB27
Jaxx Theatre (10/01-10/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
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Crone Creed
El Portal Theatre (9/30-10/17)
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Good Night, Oscar
North Coast Repertory (9/16-10/11)
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A Killer Night in Studio City
Vitello's (9/06-10/31) VIDEOS
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CHAÏR
The Elysian Theater (10/17-10/17)
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Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
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Gershwin and the Golden Age
The Soraya (10/11-10/11)
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Melt : The Play
The Marilyn Theatre at the Lee Strasberg Institute (9/24-10/02) PHOTOS
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New Works Festival
Shoebox Theatre (9/11-9/26) PHOTOS
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Worthy
The Un-Erasable Solo Festival - Willie Agee Playhouse (9/12-9/25)