Independent Shakespeare Co. Presents Iambic Lab: Creativity In Action

Independent Shakespeare Co. (ISC) presenters of the Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival, announce the annual festival celebrating theater, iambic lab, beginning Sunday, February 20 and running through Sunday, February 27. All offerings are presented free and online. iambic lab is an exploration and celebration of the ways we communicate through the art of theater.

Artistic Director Melissa Chalsma comments, "iambic lab was not presented last year because of the pandemic, so it feels deeply rewarding to get back to producing this series, albeit in an online fashion. It's an important opportunity for us to present works in progress, explore the creative process of theater alongside our audience, and connect in a meaningful way with our community. This year, our theme for the event is 'Creativity in Action.' We'll be sharing methods we've been leaning on to make new work, offer insight into different artistic processes, and there will be opportunities for our audience to join workshops designed to deepen their connection to their creative selves. All events will stream online; this allows us to share clips and other media, and audiences will be able to ask questions and interact via the chat. iambic lab is a week of community and connection through theater exploration."

All events are free, registration required. Reserve online at www.iscla.org or call (818) 710-6306.