In Other People's Shoes to Launch SHOW & TELL SERIES at the Lineage Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In Other People's Shoes Productions will present its first-ever public event! The company was launched in 2021 to tell imaginative, impactful and artistic stories for young people and families from all walks of life.

For the past three years, they have been working with wonderful artists to develop new work for young people and are now happy to share their projects in development with the public through a series of SHOW & TELL events. "Because sharing process is integral to who we are as a company, at these events we'll be SHOWING you parts of the show in progress, as well as TELLING you about the process!", said Mireya "Murry" Hepner, the company's founder. "We've been including young people in the development process from the beginning, and their input and feedback has been invaluable. Now we're ready to introduce ourselves to the community by sharing what we've been doing."

The first event in the series will take place on Tuesday, May 7th, at 7pm, at the Lineage Performing Arts Center in Pasadena. The Wondrous Adventures of Pia Sandia by José Cruz González is a theatrical mash-up for young audiences and families aged 10 and up, fusing together Musical Theatre, Puppetry, Toy Theatre, Magic, Graphic Novel and Digital Media. The story follows a 10-year old Latinx girl named Pia to a mythical Mesoamerican land, and explores big themes such as the pandemic, climate change, friendship, and trauma in young people.

Playwright José Cruz González and Director Robert Castro will be joined by a cohort of artistic collaborators who have contributed to the development of the piece, including actors Crissy Guerrero, Michael Manuel, Rose Portillo and Elia Saldana. They'll be sharing some scenes and music and telling the story of how this piece is coming to life.

The Show & Tell event will include an opportunity for the audience to ask questions and to join the artists for refreshments at a reception after the presentation.

The May 7th event will also serve as the formal kick-off to the company's second annual virtual Walk-a-thon, a month-long fundraising campaign to raise money to continue the work on the company's projects. The fundraiser will culminate with an in-person walk on Saturday, June 8th in Pasadena.

Tickets to the "Show & Tell" are only $15 and are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/825508597437?aff=oddtdtcreator

For more information about the company, please visit https://inotherpeoplesshoes.org/home-1 or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.