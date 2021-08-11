Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Impro Theatre Brings TENNESSEE WILLIAMS UNSCRIPTED To Edinburgh Fringe Festival

The production stars Mike McShane and Edi Patterson.

Aug. 11, 2021  

Impro Theatre brings acclaimed "Tennessee Williams Unscripted" to Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Production ensemble includes Mike McShane ('Whose Line Is It Anyway'; 'Paul Merton's Impro Chums') and EDI PATTERSON (HBO's 'The Righteous Gemstones,' 'Knives Out').

In 'Tennessee Williams UnScripted,' passionate, smoldering secrets lurk beneath the surface of genteel society - and explode in a comical climax of accusation, confession and calamity. Inspired by American master playwright Tennessee Williams' rollicking storytelling and delicious language, Impro Theatre starts with a single audience suggestion and builds improvised, full-length plays that are hilarious, yet tender as a Southern belle's broken heart. Williams' best known plays include A Streetcar Named Desire, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and The Glass Menagerie.

In addition to Mike McShane and Edi Patterson, the ensemble cast includes Kari Coleman, Kelly Holden Bashar, Brian Lohmann, Dan O'Connor and Michele Spears. The show was directed by Brian Lohmann, and the technical improviser was Alex Caan. Scenic design was by Trefoni Rizzi. Costume design was by Sandra Burns. Lighting design was by Leigh Allen.

Assembly Festival - Showcatcher Online Program
Wednesday August 11th - Monday August 30 On Demand
Tickets: £13
Booking information:
www.assemblyfestival.com www.edfringe.com
0131 622 6552 0131 226 0000


