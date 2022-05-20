Imagine Theatre Announces 2022 Season And Addition To Its Board Of Directors

Imagine Theatre has announced its return to indoor programming this fall with the World Premiere of Armina LaManna's Warrior Queen Anahit the Brave at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, California running from November 5th to November 18th of 2022.

Inspired by Ghazaros Aghayan's 1881 fairytale Anahit, the new play reinvents the tale to focus on Anahit's story and arc from peasant rug weaver to sword-wielding Queen of the Armenian Highlands. This family-friendly musical production is created specifically with elementary school-aged children in mind and incorporates multi-media and interactive elements, as well as spectacle and original music. Warrior Queen Anahit the Brave continues to highlight Imagine Theatre's dedication to spotlighting female heroes derived from the rich cultural fabric of Los Angeles County. "Since Los Angeles is home to such a large Armenian diaspora, we commissioned a new play to focus on Armenian characters this year. Representation is important and we want all kids to see themselves on stage and on the screen," said company Co-Founder and Board Chairman Alex Zonin. Warrior Queen Anahit the Brave is Produced by Laura Hill & Gabrieal Griego and Directed by the company's Artistic Director - Armina LaManna.

In April of this year, Imagine Theatre welcomed Liana Serobian to its Board of Directors. More than half of the company's board is made up of women. Serobian is an attorney who avidly protects the rights of those facing the juvenile court system. She is also a mother to three kids and an entrepreneur. Serobian explained, "It's my true passion to instill values of courage, honor, righteousness, and love to our growing generations and an honor to be part of Imagine Theatre that shares in this wonderful purpose of life."

Imagine Theatre is an Equity theatre for young audiences and was founded in 2016 in Glendale, CA. For more information, please visit www.imaginetheatreca.org. Tickets will go on sale in August of 2022.