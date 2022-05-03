Idyllwild Arts to Present Student Reading Featuring Poet Brendan Constantine

The event, which takes place at LA's famed "The Last Bookstore," celebrates talented young voices by bringing some of Idyllwild Arts Creative Writing Department's best students to Los Angeles. It also celebrates 25 years of Parallax, Idyllwild Arts' literary journal, which champions the high school writer and is designed, run, and edited by students.

The evening pairs high school student readers with acclaimed Los Angeles poet Brendan Constantine who has presented his work to audiences throughout the U.S. and Europe. Brendan has also taught young writers in the Idyllwild Arts summer program for many years. Readings by poet Brendan Constantine and several Idyllwild Arts students will take place from 7-8 PM with a Q&A to follow.

This is the first-time students from Idyllwild Arts Academy (www.idyllwildarts.org) will read at The Last Bookstore (453 South Spring Street, Los Angeles).