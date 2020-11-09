Iconic Hollywood Props and Costumes Up for Auction from Profiles In History's Icons & Legends Of Hollywood

Up for auction are items worn by Marilyn Monroe, John Travolta and more!

Profiles in History has announced incredible costumes and props from Hollywood's Classical, Golden and Modern Age at their next auction, Icons & Legends of Hollywood, November 12th & 13th in Los Angeles.

Highlights include:

Marilyn Monroe's "The Girl" iconic Travilla-designed fantasy tiger gown from The Seven Year Itch. It's pictured left and estimated to sell for $200,000 - $300,000.

John Travolta's "Tony Manero" screen used one-of-a-kind signature leather jacket from Saturday Night Fever. It's pictured below and estimated to sell for $100,000 - $150,000.

A monumentally important and massive motion picture camera and projector collection from the Bell & Howell Engineering Department. This collection comprises over 80 cameras, including the earliest known example of its legendary Model 2709, numerous experimental prototype 35mm cameras, projectors, Bell & Howell's files containing sales/service records for the 2709 cameras, printers and perforators.

They show the history of the cameras as sold to the original buyers - being a who's who in the early cinema world - with such names as Charles Chaplin, Pickford Film Corp., Selznick Picture Corp., Vitagraph Co., Keystone Film Co., Metro Picture Corp., Goldwyn Picture Corp., Jesse L. Lasky, Thomas Ince, FOX Film Co., Douglas Fairbanks Film Corp., Universal Film Manufacturing Co., U.F.A Handelsgesellschaft, et al. This unprecedented offering represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire a lasting technological legacy in film history. Estimated to sell for $120,000 - $150,000.

An original studio-commissioned iconic Easy Rider "Captain America" motorcycle used to promote the film in 1970 - from the collection of Dennis Hopper. It's pictured at bottom and estimated to sell for $100,000 - $150,000.

Vivien Leigh's "Scarlett O'Hara" Traveling Dress from Gone with the Wind. It's pictured left and estimated to sell for $120,000 - $150,000.

Leonardo DiCaprio's "Jack Dawson" signature poker game/boarding costume from Titanic. Estimated to sell for $100,000 - $150,000.

A special Oscar presented to Hollywood legend and "King of Comedy" Mack Sennett. This vintage original special "Oscar" trophy was awarded to Mack Sennett "For His Lasting Contributions to the Comedy Technique of the Screen". The brass engraved plaque affixed to the front of the base reads, "Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Special Award To Mack Sennett For His Lasting Contributions to the Comedy Technique of the Screen, March 10th, 1932". Estimated to sell for $80,000 - $120,000.

Gene Kelly's "Don Lockwood" legendary rain suit from Singin' in the Rain. It's pictured at right and estimated to sell for $120,000 - $150,000.

Marilyn Monroe's gold gown worn while she met Queen Elizabeth II at a 1956 film premier in London. Estimated to sell for $60,000 - $80,000.

A modified 1973 "Herbie" Volkswagen Beetle from Herbie Goes Bananas. Estimated to sell for $60,000 - $80,000.

Bruce Willis' "Butch Coolidge" custom screen used Harley-Davidson FXR "Grace" Chopper from Pulp Fiction. Estimated to sell for $60,000 - $80,000.

Luke Perry's "Dylan McKay" 1964 convertible Porsche 356 from Beverly Hills, 90210. Estimated to sell for $40,000 - $60,000.

Errol Flynn's "Peter Blood" period coat from Captain Blood. Estimated to sell for $20,000 - $30,000.

A pair of signature wall torches from Margaret Hamilton "Wicked Witch of the West's" castle from The Wizard of Oz. Estimated to sell for $20,000 - $25,000.

A Golden Ticket prop from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Estimated to sell for $20,000 - $30,000.

John Belushi's "Jake Blues" suit from The Blues Brothers. Estimated to sell for $20,000 - $30,000.

A "Munchkin" dress from The Wizard of Oz. Estimated to sell for $15,000 - $25,000.

A "Munchkin" jacket from The Wizard of Oz. Estimated to sell for $15,000 - $20,000.



James Dean's "Jett Rink" tuxedo ensemble and accessories from Giant. Estimated to sell for $15,000 - $25,000.

Elizabeth Taylor's "Cleopatra" Egyptian coronation gown from Cleopatra. Estimated to sell for $15,000 - $20,000.

Orson Welles' "Charles Foster Kane" jacket from Citizen Kane. Estimated to sell for $12,000 - $15,000.

Robert Redford's "Johnny Hooker" suit from The Sting. Estimated to sell for $10,000 - $12,000.

For more information visit www.profilesinhistory.com.

