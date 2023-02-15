IVRT to Presents LOVE, DOLLY at The Claremont School of Music This Month

Inland Valley Repertory Theatre (IVRT) has announced its concert performance of "Love, Dolly," a celebration of the life and career of Dolly Parton, starring Kim Eberhardt on February 26.

"Love, Dolly" is the #1 Dolly Parton tribute band on the west coast. Kim Eberhardt played Dolly Parton in two hit productions of "9 to 5: The Musical" and brings her incredible energy to this show with all-time smash hits like 9 to 5, Jolene, Islands in the Stream, and I Will Always Love You and many more.

"This show is my love letter to Dolly. It's an honor to perform some of the best-known and most beloved Dolly songs while sharing wonderful and inspiring stories about Dolly's life and career," Eberhardt said. "She is a national treasure!"

Season Membership and Special Events

Patrons can save on tickets and support local theatre with a $300 full-season membership, and it includes "Love, Dolly", the IVRT Supper Club series, "Art" and two exclusive (member-only) shows "Jerry's Girls" on April 15 and 16 and "Love, Linda" on September 16 and 17. All six shows come with priority seating.

"We are so grateful for the support we've received from our community and are offering our new cabaret series with season membership," said IVRT executive director Donna Marie Minano. "This series has the music of Jerry Herman in "Jerry's Girls" and then the classic music of Cole Porter with the one-woman show "Love, Linda" (The Story of Mrs. Cole Porter). Members will be able to sip beverages and snack on gourmet charcuterie boards, all included with membership."

Individual Tickets

Tickets for "Love, Dolly" at The Claremont School of Music include a gala season opening reception. Single tickets are $70 with a $4 processing fee. Tickets can be purchased by phone Monday through Thursday from 10am until 1pm at (909) 859-4878, or online 24/7 at www.ivrt.org. Full-season membership, with two special events, is also available.

Education and Outreach- "I Love Chorus" and "Camp IVRT"

In addition to our season, IVRT hosts "I Love Chorus" and educational programs in acting, singing and movement as well as outreach, including a summer musical theatre workshop for youth, "Camp IVRT." Programs are in collaboration with the Community School of Music and the Rancho Cucamonga Community Foundation. For more information call (909) 859-4878 or visit www.ivrt.org.

About Inland Valley Repertory Theatre

Founded in 1990 by Claremont High School alum Frank Minano and his wife Donna Marie, IVRT is a critically acclaimed regional theatre company. Garnering widespread honors for its theatrical works, IVRT receives funding from the California Arts Council, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, the Rancho Cucamonga Community Foundation, the Claremont Educational Foundation, the City of Claremont, and the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, as well as from corporate and individual donors. More information may be found on the website at www.ivrt.org or by calling (909) 859-4878.