IN THE HEIGHTS Opens at Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center will present the Tony Award winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS from April 6 – May 5, 2024 at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 East Los Angeles Avenue in Simi Valley. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 2 pm. Tickets are $33 Adults, $28 Seniors 60 & Above, $28 Students, and $22 Children 12 & Under and can be purchased online at www.simi-arts.org

IN THE HEIGHTS is an exhilarating journey into the lives of the residents of the Dominican-American neighborhood of Washington Heights in New York City – a vibrant community where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind. With a score and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda (creator of the Broadway phenomenon HAMILTON, TICK TICK BOOM! and the Disney musical films MOANA andENCANTO), IN THE HEIGHTS made a splash on Broadway, winning over audiences with its fresh-faced charm, heartfelt storytelling, and vibrant music. With incredible hip-hop dancing, and a contemporary Latin-flavored score, IN THE HEIGHTS was the winner of the 2008 Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Score, Best Choreographer and Best Orchestrations and was nominated for a 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

IN THE HEIGHTS is directed by Ariella Salinas Fiore and Fred Helsel, with Helsel also serving as Executive Producer and Philip McBride serving as Associate Producer. Vocal Direction is by Jenny Chaney with choreography by Augusto Guardado and assisted by Tori Cusak as Assistant Chorographer. Costume designer for the production is Samantha Jo Jaffray with lighting design by Antonio Cruz. Ethan Strubbe serves as Sound Designer with Nicole German as Props Designer. Paloma Cortés Martínez is Production Stage Manager assisted by Ashley Macalino as Assistant Stage Manager. Social Media Manager for IN THE HEIGHTS is Lauren Josephs with Ariella Salinas Fiore serving as Intimacy Director.

Featuring a top-notch cast of talent from San Luis Obispo to San Diego, Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center’s production of IN THE HEIGHTS is a must-see! IN THE HEIGHTS at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center features Rehyan Rivera as Usnavi, Janet Leyva as Nina, Kendré Scott as Benny, Olivia Leyva as Vanessa, Jackie Cox as Abuela Claudia, James Esposito as Kevin, Raylene Marquez Lopez as Camila, Eadric Einbinder as Sonny, Brianne Lopez as Daniela, Karla Romo as Carla, Kendall Green as Graffiti Pete and Michael David as Piraguero. The IN THE HEIGHTS Ensemble includes Alexa Echeverria, Amanda Rodas, Cieon White, Dustin Hernandez, Garnet Jones, Johnathon O'Neal, Lauren Josephs, Leah Millman, Michael Angel, Sophia Rocha, Terrence Robinson, Trinity Alyse and Vincent Macias. Darian Calderon is the Standby for Usnavi.

IN THE HEIGHTS will play April 6 through May 5, 2024 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $33 for Adults, $28 for Seniors 60 & Above and Students and $22 for Children 12 and under. Please note there is an additional $2 per ticket surcharge on all ticket sales both online or in person. Group rates are available — call the box office for details. To purchase tickets, visit www.simi-arts.org or call (805) 583-7900. Easy, free parking is available in the adjacent lot of the theater, with additional street parking available on the neighboring streets.