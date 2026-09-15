IN OTHER PEOPLE'S SHOES PRODUCTIONS to Host Fundraising Fiesta
Event will feature music from Trio Corazón, food, and first listen to audio play directed by Robert Castro in Pasadena.
In Other People's Shoes Productions is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a Fundraising Fiesta and an exclusive sneak preview of The Wondrous Adventures of Pia Sandia – a 12- episode immersive audio adventure for the whole family.
In Other People's Shoes was founded in 2021 to tell imaginative, impactful and artistic stories for young people and families from all walks of life. They develop work for and about young people. Their current projects include Fire Stories Project, a verbatim theatre piece that uplifts the voices of young people impacted by the Eaton Fire. The company presented it 6 times in 2026 and is planning additional performances in 2027. Funds from the fundraiser will support more performances of the piece and will help to keep it free for our community.
The fiesta will include music from the all-female Mariachi band Trio Corazón, freshly made tacos, and a scavenger hunt suitable for the whole family! Beer is provided by local Pasadena brewery and taproom Cervecería del Pueblo. The silent auction includes many fun items from local businesses including Total Wine and More, The Huntington Library, and others.
Guests at the fiesta will be the first to have an opportunity to hear excerpts from The Wondrous Adventures of Pia Sandia by José Cruz González – voiced by an ensemble cast of brilliant actors and with an immersive soundscape and score by John Zalewski. The piece is directed by Robert Castro with dramaturgy by Mireya Hepner. As with all the company's work, “Pia” speaks to our current moment. The story is multi-layered, but ultimately it centers on a young girl as she deals with grief, new friendships, and the responsibility of caring for others and the planet. The story is set in the present day but also travels to a mythical Meso-American land, where the plant & animal inhabitants are confronted with many of the same issues we're dealing with in our world.
The event will be held on October 11 from 2:30 – 5:00pm at Throop Hall at 300 W. Los Robles Ave. in Pasadena, California.
For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, go to https://inotherpeoplesshoes.org/fundraising-fiesta
For more information about the company and the projects in development, please visit https://inotherpeoplesshoes.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
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