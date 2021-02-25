IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH Exhibition in Los Angeles Extended to January 2022

After an unprecedented demand, Lighthouse Immersive and Impact Museums announces that it will extend its Los Angeles Immersive Van Gogh exhibition until January 2nd, 2022, at a secret location, soon-to-be-announced. The smash-hit experience sold over 80,000 tickets in just one week. Producers will be making available this new, socially-distanced block of time-entry tickets beginning this Saturday, February 27th at 10 am PST on https://www.vangoghla.com/.

American Express cardholders can grab their tickets on February 25th from 10 am to 12 am EST.

Following a sold-out run in Toronto and record-breaking runs in Chicago and San Francisco, Immersive Van Gogh will be making its mark at a secret location, soon to be announced. The exhibit is a strikingly spectacular digital art exhibition that invites audiences to "step inside" the legendary works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement, and imagination. Featuring stunning towering projections that illuminate the mind of the artistic genius, the exhibition will feature a curated selection of images from Van Gogh's 2,000+ lifetime catalog of masterpieces, including Mangeurs de Pommes de Terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889). Paintings will be presented as to how the artist first saw the scenes, based on an active life and moving landscapes turned into sharp yet sweeping brush strokes.

The hour-long, timed-entry, walk-through experience is designed with health and safety as a priority. Capacity will be limited in accordance with the City of Los Angeles' safety protocols. Additional safety precautions include touchless ticket-taking, temperature checks upon arrival, hand sanitizer stations, social distancing markers throughout the venue, and digitally projected social distancing circles on the gallery floors to ensure appropriate spacing. All guests must wear a face covering at all times during their visit.

Designed by Creative Director and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi, Immersive Van Gogh contains original, mood-setting music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi and Vittorio Guidotti as the Art Director. Siccardi's work in Paris has been seen by over 2 million visitors and was featured on the Netflix TV show "Emily in Paris," episode 5.

"We are so thrilled that southern California has embraced Immersive Van Gogh with outstretched arms," says Co-Producer, Corey Ross. "Los Angeles is the global hub for arts and entertainment, and Immersive Van Gogh is the perfect blend of both," adds Diana Rayzman, Co-Founder of Impact Museums.

Immersive Van Gogh has already entertained more than 200,000 guests since its North American debut last July, receiving rave reviews from critics worldwide. The Toronto Sun declared it "intense and emotional, cathartic and liberating." Debra Yeo of the Toronto Star stated, "I wondered: could projections of paintings on walls and floors be thrilling? The answer is 'yes.'" Called "dazzling" by Lonely Planet and a "blockbuster digital experience that has taken the art world by storm" by Artnet News, it was summed up by CTV's as "a completely new way of encountering art."

American Express is the Official Card Sponsor of the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Los Angeles and New York.

For more information about Immersive Van Gogh, visit https://www.vangoghla.com/ or call 844-307-4644. Follow the exhibition on social media on Facebook and Instagram.