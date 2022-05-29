I'M WITH STUPID Stops at Hollywood Fringe Festival

"I'M WITH STUPID" stops at the Hollywood on its worldwide tour that started in Madrid and culminates at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. It opens on June 18, 2022, at Asylum@Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, 5636 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

The US premiere of director, screenwriter, author, storyteller and stand-up comedian jD (sic) Shapiro's uniquely comedic account of his unconventional journey from scrappy New Jersey childhood to collaborations with Hollywood icons Mel Brooks ("Robin Hood Men in Tights"), John Travolta ("Battlefield Earth"), Stan Lee ("The Guardian Project"), and many others.

Written and Performed by jD Shapiro;

Produced by Fringe Management, LLC

C0-Producer: Samantha de Gyarfas

WHERE: Asylum@Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, 5636 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Saturday, June 18, 8:00pm,

Sunday, June 19, 6:30 pm

Monday, June 20, 9:30pm

Wednesday, June 22, 9:30pm

Thursday, June 23, 6:30 pm

Friday, June 24, 8:00 pm

Saturday, June 25, 10:00 pm

Running Time: 60 minutes - Ages 16+

TICKETS: $15.00 https://www.hollywoodfringe. org/projects/7528

Website: http://jdshapiro.com

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION TEAM

jD Shapiro/ (Writer/Performer): is an award-winning writer/director, author, storyteller and stand-up comedian. He has sold over a dozen screenplays to almost every major Hollywood studio including Warner Brothers, Disney, New Line, Miramax, Paramount & Twenty Century Fox, including Robin Hood: Men in Tights and Battlefield Earth. The movies on which jD has worked have made almost 2 billion dollars worldwide and he has also made television deals with several of the biggest television production companies in the business, including Fox, Big Ticket and Spelling Entertainment. Alongside his screenwriting career, jD has performed stand-up comedy all over the United States.

Notwithstanding all of his film and tv credits, jD is perhaps most proud of having been Stan Lee's protégé and creative partner for several years before Stan's death in 2018.

Mel Brooks, his co-writer on Robin Hood: Men in Tights, called jD: "One of the greatest comic minds I've ever had the pleasure to work with."

FRINGE MANAGEMENT, LLC (Producer) has produced over 100 plays around the world, including over 80 shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe (winning them the coveted Spirit of the Fringe Award), including the Fringe First winner "runt," (Sony Radio Academy Award for BBC World Service production); "This is So Not About the Simpsons" (starring Harry Shearer of "This is Spinal Tap" and "The Simpsons") and several productions featuring the international comedy sensation The Pajama Men (Perrier Best Newcomer Nominee, Times Dubble Act award, Melbourne and Sydney Comedy Festival Winners, Soho Theatre London Box Office record). Its other producing credits include "Latina Christmas Special" and "Bard Overboard" Off-Broadway, the Hollywood Fringe Festival productions of "Richard Parker" (Best International Production), "Bumpersticker" (Best Musical Nominee) and "Pick of the Fringe" (two-time Best Cabaret nominee) as well as "Bukowsical" (Best Musical) at the New York International Fringe Festival.