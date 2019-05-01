IF WE RUN Announced At Hollywood Fringe For Six Performances Only

KADM Productions has announced a 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival production of If We Run, a new play by Matt Morillo. Featuring Katie Oliver and Dingani Beza under the direction of Emily Lappi, there will be six performances at the Lounge Theatre in Hollywood Sunday 6/9 at 8pm; Thursday 6/13 at 6pm; Saturday 6/22 at 8pm; Sunday 6/23 at 4pm; Monday 6/24 at 10pm; and Friday 6/28 at 8pm. Running time will be 55 minutes.



If We Run is the world premiere of acclaimed, multi-Fringe award-winning playwright Matt Morillo's latest play, a romantic comedy/drama about Brian and Rachel, a former couple, who were perfect together and seemed destined to live happily ever after. But that was a long time ago and life got in the way. Rachel plans to enter a committed relationship with the man she is currently seeing, a relationship she believes may go the distance, while Brian has moved on as well. For old time's sake they meet in their favorite romantic spot for a final night together. Is all that's left of their relationship a one-night stand? Or is there still hope they can overcome the odds and put the pieces back together?



Katie Oliver studied acting in Detroit before moving to LA where she found her love for filmmaking and created her production company Pink Clubhouse Productions, which focuses on female-created content. She has produced and/or written seven projects for the company. She has won three festival awards for acting, and has recently transitioned into directing, with two short films completed.



Dingani Beza played Patrick Aubert in the award-winning original web series Asylum on B.E.T. Networks. He was nominated for Best Male Actor at the IAWTV Awards and won the award at the LA Web Festival. He won Best Male Actor at the STL International Film Festival for his work in the movie 23 Minutes to Sunrise and has co-starred on TV in The Carmichael Show, The Cool Kids, and others.



Director Emily Lappi is making her Fringe debut. Favorite directing credits include Rabbit Hole, Some Girl(s), Legally Blonde, The Miracle Worker, and 9 to 5. Favorite acting credits include A Christmas Carol (South Coast Repertory), Heaven on Earth (La Jolla Playhouse), and Moon Over Buffalo (STAGES Theatre). www.emilylappi.com



Matt Morillo is a filmmaker, playwright, and stand-up comedian. His first play, Angry Young Women in Low Rise Jeans with High Class Issues, became an international cult hit. His next two plays, American Soldiers and Allen Wilder 2.0, both had runs in New York and LA. The Inventor and The Escort is an Edinburgh Fringe Award-winner and All Aboard the Marriage Hearse is a Hollywood Fringe Award-winner and also had runs in Edinburgh, Mexico, Croatia, Serbia, and Romania. Last year's audience favorite and critically acclaimed Hollywood Fringe Award-winner Katy and Jennifer is currently being prepped for a full LA run. www.mattmorillo.com @mattmorillo



Tickets are $20 and may be obtained online at www.ifwerun.com or by phone at (323) 455-4585. The Lounge Theatre is located at 6201 Santa Monica Boulevard (just east of Vine, at El Centro), in Hollywood, 90038.





