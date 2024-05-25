ICE CATS: A DEAD MOM TRAUMEDY, Directed By Marissa Jaret Winokur, to Premiere at Hollywood Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Losing someone is never easy. Even when you know it's going to happen. Losing a PARENT is even worse. And somehow losing your MOM is beyond comprehension. The person that gave you life is no longer here to help shape your existence, or tell you that your skirt is too short or to "fix your face".

"Ice Cats" delves into the profound and often unspoken complexities of losing a parent, particularly a mother. This poignant and darkly comedic show, written and performed by Alli Miller-Fisher, explores the aftermath of her mother's death, not by focusing on the illness or the act of dying, but on the peculiar and enduring legacies left behind.

As Alli navigates the emotional and physical remnants of her mother's life, she uncovers unexpected "gifts" amidst the clutter of her mother's hoarder houses. These moments, filled with surprise, terror, and a touch of absurdity, form the backbone of her journey through grief. Among the bizarre inheritances is the task of dealing with frozen cats, symbolizing the frozen, unprocessed emotions and memories that emerge in the wake of her mother's passing.

With humor and raw honesty, Alli invites the audience to witness her process of mourning and healing, offering a deeply personal yet universally resonant narrative about love, loss, and the unexpected ways parents continue to shape their children's lives even after they are gone.

Directed by Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur, "Ice Cats" combines Miller-Fisher's award-winning theatrical talents with a touching tribute to her mother, promising a unique theatrical experience that balances heartache with laughter.

*For Legal Purposes Cathy is perfect and was definitely NOT a hoarder.

ICE CATS will be performed as part of The Hollywood Fringe Festival June 7th 7:30PM, June 13th 8:30PM, June 15th 6:30PM, June 21st 8:30PM, June 23rd 2:30PM, June 26th 7:30PM at The Three Clubs 1123 Vine Street Los Angeles, CA 90038.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased for $15 at http://bit.ly/icecatsfringe

*seating is first come first served

The Three Clubs is located at 1123 Vine Street Los Angeles, CA 90038

Written by: Alli Miller-Fisher

Directed by: Marissa Jaret Winokur

Producers: Alli Miller-Fisher, Michael Shaw Fisher, Chadd McMillan

Sound Designer: Thomas Queyja

Lighting/Projection Designer: Chadd McMillan

About Alli Miller-Fisher

Alli Miller-Fisher is a multifaceted artist who as co-owner of Cherry Poppins Productions, Co-founder of HRS Productions, and member of Celebration Theatre has brought to life some of Los Angeles's memorable theatrical experiences including Exorcistic, Clue-lesque, Dr. Nympho, A New Brain, Alice in Burtonland, Twilight Newd Moon, and many more... past recognition includes Ovation Awards Nominee Best Book "Shakeslesque", NAACP Best Choreography Award Winner "RENT", Hollywood Fringe Awards "Top of Fringe", "Best Musical", "Best Cabaret" and "Bechdel Wallace Award''. Alli is also available to plan your wedding in her spare time she has so much of.

About Hollywood Fringe Festival

The Hollywood Fringe Festival is an annual, open-access, community-derived event celebrating freedom of expression and collaboration in the performing arts community. Each June during the Hollywood Fringe, the arts infiltrate the Hollywood neighborhood: fully equipped theaters, parks, clubs, churches, restaurants and other unexpected places host hundreds of productions by local, national, and international arts companies and independent performers.

Participation in the Hollywood Fringe is completely open and uncensored. This free-for-all approach underlines the festival's mission to be a platform for artists without the barrier of a curating body. By opening the gates to anyone with a vision, the festival is able to exhibit the most diverse and cutting-edge points-of-view the world has to offer. Additionally, by creating an environment where artists must self-produce their work, the Fringe motivates its participants to cultivate a spirit of entrepreneurialism in the arts.

The Hollywood Fringe Festival is a non-profit company. The festival gives 100% of box office revenue back to participating artists and venues-that's over 3.9 million dollars since the inaugural festival in 2010. Donations are essential for both day-to-day festival costs as well as the growth of festival programs and resources. To help sustain Hollywood Fringe, you can donate at http://hollywoodfringe.org/donate

