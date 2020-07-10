IAMA and AMMO Come Together to Support Black Voices With PASS THE MIC FESTIVAL Virtual Fundraiser

IAMA Theatre Company has partnered with Ammunition Theatre Company (AMMO) to present the Pass the Mic Festival, a live-streamed event to amplify Black voices and raise funds for BLD PWR and Color of Change. Watch the Pass the Mic Festival live on Thursday, July 16 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Youtube: https://bit.ly/IAMAPassTheMic or Facebook: www.facebook.com/AmmoTheatre/.



The festival will be hosted by IAMA and AMMO company members Courtney Sauls (Dear White People) and Brandon Scott (13 Reasons Why, Dead to Me). It will include five new plays written and directed by Black artists, including playwrights Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Malika Oyetimein, Larry Powell, Carolyn Ratteray and Daryl Watson and directors Cheyenne Barboza, Valerie Curtis-Newton, Keith Powell, Larry Powell and Keiana Richárd.



All of the plays were inspired by the current iteration of the movement for racial justice and equity. There will be a moderated post-show discussion with the artists.



According to a joint statement from the two companies, "It is our pleasure and responsibility as artistic directors in Los Angeles to support Black artists in this moment and beyond. This is an opportunity to influence historically White institutions to embrace a more accurate representation of our society and work. As some begin to pivot away from the crucial work being done to address the systemic racism challenging our nation, may we all endeavor to maintain our commitment to justice, equity and excellence. We are not only excited to uplift Black voices in this festival, but to continue to lead the charge on representation in the arts."



Pass the Mic Festival is free and open to the public, but donations are encouraged, with all proceeds going to BLD PWR and Color of Change. IAMA and AMMO will each match the first $500 in donations for up to an additional $1,000.00. To make a donation, go to http://bidpal.net/passthemic.

