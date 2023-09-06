IAMA Theatre Company's New Works Festival to Present Staged Readings of Six New Plays

IAMA Theatre Company New Works Festival will present staged readings of six new plays over the course of two weekends in the fifth edition of this annual series.





Friday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m.:



Cinderellas of America, written by Kemiyondo Coutinho, directed by Kimberly Hébert

When Nomi's picture-perfect “happily ever after” gets a rude wake-up call from the ever-watchful border control, she decides to chase the elusive American dream — only to discover it's not all sunshine and sparkly shoes on the U.S. side. Cinderellas of America hilariously uncovers the tragic immigrant experience, revealing the comically bizarre, often zany quests one embarks upon in search of that elusive, shimmering glass slipper.

Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m.:

Amputations, Written by Jan Rosenberg, directed byRebecca Wear

Celebrated novelist Nat has returned home for their sister’s wedding. But when they meet their soon-to-be brother-in-law, dark things that should've been left buried in the backyard arise…



Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m.:

The Wronged Party, written by June Carryl, directed by H. Adam Harris

Ana brings her family together to celebrate her husband Frank's birthday and retirement from teaching. The world is falling apart around them: rovers are terrorizing the streets, the government is cracking down on dissidents, and a comet is hurdling toward earth. The Wronged Party wonders whether we can overcome our worst instincts and be better, and what in the end makes us worth saving.



Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m.:

About Me, written by Kenneth Lin, directed by Eli Gonda

Cameron and Libby, two aspiring writers, meet on an online dating site and go through a necessary New York City rite of passage: dating someone you thoroughly dislike. Initially, they last six months. But, years later, after the city and life has ground them into their respective destinies, they reunite when Libby’s dying. What if missed chances and connections are all that’s left to see you to the end?



Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.:

The Truth Game, written by Ben Lear, directed by Kate Sullivan

Set against the backdrop of Summer 2020 as protests rage and cases soar, a White couple and a Black couple are having dinner. Over the course of the evening, the truth is revealed about their relationship as hidden resentments come bubbling to the surface.



Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m.:

Trauma Play, written by Abigail Miller, directed by Diana Wyenn

When playwright Britt Benson gets buzzy reviews for “Trauma Play,” her life begins spiraling out of control and into a meta-upon-meta shitstorm. Britt is forced to face the sexual assault she endured at six years-old which, because of said reviews, is now being publicized, scrutinized and poked full of holes — to the point that Britt begins to doubt her own memory of the trauma.



WHERE:

Atwater Village Theatre

3269 Casitas Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90039

• FREE parking in the ATX (Atwater Crossing) lot one block south of the theater.



TICKETS:

$20





