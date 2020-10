IAMA Theatre Company Live-Streams New Works Festival: Free Readings of Six New Plays

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The festival takes place from October 22-October 25.

IAMA Theatre Company presents live-streamed readings of six, new full-length plays over the course of one weekend in this annual series.

WHEN:

Thursday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET: Beta written by Christian Durso, directed by Katie Lindsay

Friday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.: In His Hands written by Benjamin Benne, directed by Kareem Fahmy

Saturday, Oct. 24 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET: Iseult et Tristan written by Pia Wilson, directed by Susan Dalian

Saturday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET: #galaseason written by Geraldine Inoa, directed by Melissa Coleman-Reed

Sunday, Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET: This Party Sucks written by Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, directed by Kate Sullivan

Sunday, Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET: Assholes in Gas Stations, written by Catya McMullen, with music by Scott Klopfenstein, directed by Jenna Worsham

TICKETS:

FREE



HOW:

Streaming live at www.iamatheatre.com

