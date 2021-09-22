Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 22, 2021  

HowlRound and LA Writers Center Present A Live Online Event THE VOICES OF AFGHANISTAS

LA Writers Center presents a free online reading of "The Voices of Afghanistan" by Susan Rome, Amy Raasch, Che'Rae Adams, Caitlin Kennedy Mayernik, and Brandon Jones which will live stream on the global, commons-based, peer-produced HowlRound TV network at Howlround.tv beginning Friday October 22nd 2021 at 11 a.m. PDT (San Francisco, UTC-7) / 1 p.m. CDT (Chicago, UTC-5) / 2 p.m. EDT (New York, UTC-4).

LA Writers Center presents "The Voices of Afghanistan" designed to amplify Afghan stories

"The Voices of Afghanistan" is a project tha felt was necessary and inevitable due to the unrest in Afghanistan. Writers are putting together a verbatim theatre piece. They are interviewing Afghan and Afghan-American citizens, Afghan war veterans, and artists about the situation over there and how it has affected their lives and the lives of their loved ones.

The monologues will be read by Afghan and Afghan-American actors including Leena Alam, Sadam Wahidi, and Buck Hujabre.

Learn more at http://www.lawriterscenter.org/the-voices-of-afghanistan.html


https://howlround.com/happenings/livestreaming-voices-afghanistan


