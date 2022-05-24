Horror Comedy THE PIG FARM Opens At Hollywood Fringe At The Broadwater Black Box Theatre, June 3

THE PIG FARM - A WORLD PREMIER PLAY IN TWO ACTS is an immersive and visceral audience experience of sound, light, darkness, comedy and horror that follows the journey of two young religious schoolgirls trapped on a pig farm.

THE PIG FARM - Directed by John Wayne Leingang and written by Richard Paul Klein will spring forth from the rotting bowels of Saint Thomas Aquinas and Sir Thomas More, fully formed for Hollywood Fringe Preview night at 8:00PM on June 3rd at The Broadwater Black Box Theatre (6322 Santa Monica Blvd). Tickets for this preview are $10.00 and are available at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6836?tab=tickets

The play will continue its run at The Broadwater Black Box on Saturday June 11, 2:00 PM, Saturday June 18, 9:30 PM, Thursday June 23, 11:00 PM, and Saturday June 25, 2:30 PM. The tickets are $13.00 and can be purchased online and at the door. Comp tickets are available to members of the press upon request. Please email John at ThePigFarmPlay@gmail.com.

Imagine if The Gilmore Girls made love to The Exorcist and then nine months later aborted the dead baby from Agnes of God then you would have: The Pig Farm.

This production starring Molly Bibeau, Tessa Nesbet, Morgan Smalley, Jeanne Carr, Sam Enos and Sean Spencer begins in the wee hours of the morning, where two young, devoted Christian women find their faith in the Lord tested as they attempt to dispose of the evidence of a recent overzealous display of faith by feeding it to pigs housed on a rural farm. Caught in the act, these young women find the evening becomes progressively more complex, morbid and dangerous as they encounter test after test of both super and natural origin. Their attempts to assuage their God, explain away their actions, and save their own lives and souls, turns into a rollicking debate on faith, the afterlife, and the existence of the devil herself.

Richard Paul Klein (Author) is an award-winning author and fellow of the Kennedy Center Playwriting Intensive. Most recently the script for THE PIG FARM was selected for the 20th annual YES Festival where even as a staged reading it was declared the "hit of the festival." Other accolades and awards include the University of Cincinnati Playwriting Prize for a co-authored version of The Aristocracy of Beauty, first prize from the Carol & Elton Holman Screenwriting Competition for his co-authored musical screenplay The Brill Building. His short works, An Old Album and How will You Know Us?, were both finalists for the John Cauble Award for best One-Act or Short Play. An Old Album also received the Top Prize for the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh's Playwright's Project. His full-length thesis play Abram Abramovich was a Semi-Finalist for the WordBRIDGE Playwrights Laboratory. His plays have been performed across the US including the Henry Theatre at Northern Kentucky University, the Shelterbelt Theatre in Nebraska, the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC., Spitz Studio Theatre at Rider University in New Jersey, the Fredric March Theatre, Prairie Theatre and the Alchemist Theatre in Wisconsin, the Hansen Theatre in Minnesota, and both the Lied and Carlsen Centers as well as the Bastian Theatre in Kansas.

John Wayne Leingang (Director) has worked in Film and TV production as everything from a PA to an Associate Producer on projects for Lady Gaga to the Lifetime Movie Network and all the other letters in the alphabet, too!... except maybe Q. He studied comedy at Improv Olympic and Annoyance Theatre in Chicago, Illinois. He has written, directed and produced several sketch related projects including and most recently, Sketch 'n' Sniff at the Impro Theatre in Los Feliz and Sketch 'n' Sniff Two: The Sniffening at the Comedy Central Stage.

When he is not collaborating with his favorite writers and actors for Theatre Festivals, he is working on his passion project, a multi-sensory theatrical event about time traveling detectives on the hunt for a billionaire murdering serial killer: The Killionaires.