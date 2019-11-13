Holiday Special Event THE SKIVVIES: I TOUCH MY ELF is Returning to the Laguna Playhouse

Laguna Playhouse has announced its annual holiday sensation returns and chestnuts will be roasting on an open fire with THE SKIVVIES: I TOUCH MY ELF. THE SKIVVIES: I TOUCH MY ELF will perform two performances only - Monday, December 16 & Tuesday, December 17 at 7:30pm at Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Broadway stars Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd) and Nick Cearley (A Midsummer Night's Dream, All Shook Up) return to the Laguna Playhouse for two nights of the most outrageous holiday show of the season. This undie-rock, comedy pop, award-winning duo perform stripped down, mashed up versions of holiday favorites and more. Expect to see ukulele, electric cello and an array of zany instruments. With special guest appearances by Nick Adams (Broadway's Chicago, A Chorus Line and Guys and Dolls), jackbenny (Disney Hall, Hollywood Bowl), Erik Altemus, Emerson Collins (Buyer and Cellar), Spencer Curnutt (The Lion In Winter), Laguna's own Jason Feddy, Blake McIver, Tori Roze, Brett Ryback and the Playhouse's Veltria Roman!

Tickets range from $36.00 - $61.00 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mondays - Saturdays: 11a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11a.m. - 4p.m.





