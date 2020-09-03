History At Play, LLC Presents CHARLOTTE BRONTË: TO DO MORE AND BETTER THINGS

Enjoy this livestream presentation on Friday, September 25th.

History At PlayTM, LLC has garnered nationwide applause for their Immersive Living History Experiences, chronicling the lives of legendary women who changed society. In To Do More and Better Things, HAP, LLC presents Laura Rocklyn in a one-woman performance, recalling the life of authoress Charlotte Brontë.

Rocklyn transports us to 1853: Charlotte has recently published Villette, her third, and most personal, novel. The remarkable writer reflects on her extraordinary family, unconventional education, and a life-changing experience in Brussels, which she recalls in her work on her most recent novel. Learn about the difficulties and unexpected opportunities that literary fame has caused. Charlotte shares the hardships faced by single women, who attempt to make a living, and even, possibly, a name for themselves, as well as how she and her remarkable sisters strove to rise above these barriers.

This live event brings the vibrancy of theatrical history and educational escapism direct to your screen. Approximately 40 minutes, followed by real-time audience Q&A. Each weekly Pay-Per-HAP performance is offered at a Pay-What-You-Can rate of $10-$25, or $100 for a 2020 Pass. For tickets, see Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pay-per-hap-facebook-live-immersive-living-history-experience-tickets-101577970444.

Payment is requested by 1:30 PM ET (GMT-5), on or before the date of the performance. After payment is received, kindly request to join the Pay-Per-HAP Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PayperHAP. Admission to the group closes at 4:00 PM ET (GMT-5) on the date of the performance. No late admission. No refunds/date transfers. Must have access to a Facebook account in order to view.

Enjoy this LIVESTREAM presentation on Friday, September 25th, at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5), via HAP, LLC's Pay-Per-HAP Facebook Group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PayperHAP.

Laura Rocklyn is an actress, writer and first-person historical interpreter, based in Boston, MA. She received her MFA from The Shakespeare Theatre Company's Academy for Classical Acting at The George Washington University and holds a Shakespeare Certificate from The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. She has performed with regional theater companies up and down the East Coast, including The Folger Theatre, Kentucky Shakespeare, and the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company. Laura has worked as an historical interpreter at museums such as Colonial Williamsburg and The Smithsonian.

Josh Lederman, NBC News Political Correspondent, attests: "History At Play connects the dots between the characters that made up our past and the events they shaped that still influence our lives."

