Highways Performances Space & Gallery Presents Best Selling Author Dr. Venus Opal Reese

Best-selling author, acclaimed international speaker and business mentor Dr. Venus Opal Reese will kick-off her latest tour, The Raw Truth Book+ Tour, during three days of events in Santa Monica, California over the weekend preceding Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Highways Performances Space & Gallery will host the events on Friday, January 17th through Sunday, January 19, 2020, which consists of book signings + personal growth and wealth workshops + her unique live, solo performance, bringing Dr. Venus' story and new book to life. The Raw Truth: A Pimp Daughter's Diary, is an honest and intimate account of her spiritual healing through turning her trauma and pain into peace, purpose, passion and profits. It is now available for purchase on Amazon.com. Tickets to the Santa Monica events cost between $47 and $197. Highways Performances Space & Gallery is located at the 18th Street Arts Center (1651 18th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404). For more information on Dr. Venus' next Southern California appearance and tickets, please call the Highways box office at 310-453-1755 or visit https://highwaysperformance.org/event/dr-venus-opal-reese-the-raw-truth-a-pimp-daughters-diary.

Dr. Venus Opal Reese made headlines for her inspiring and true story of rising from the tough streets of Baltimore, to earning a Stanford, Ph.D., and becoming a self-made millionaire. The Raw Truth Book+ Tour will feature a 3-in-1 experience in each city. Each tour stop includes a book signing, a personal growth and wealth workshop teaching women the principles necessary to live their own raw truth and a live, solo performance from Dr. Venus. Her one-woman show is in the tradition of Spalding Gray (Swimming To Cambodia), Ntozake Shange (For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf) and Eve Ensler (The Vagina Monologues).

Real, raw, erotic, vulnerable and unapologetically human, The Raw Truth Book+ Tour inspires women (and the men who love them) worldwide to tell the truth they've been hiding under success, red bottoms, and hard work. It's time to heal the silenced little girl inside and set free the woman she was destined to become. Dr Venus Opal Reese and The Raw Truth Book+ Tour speaks to everyone who craves a safe and inclusive space to join an army of truth-tellers and become their real, raw and authentic selves.

Dr. Venus Opal Reese previously led her sold-out Black Woman Millionaire Tour in 2018, an inspiring program teaching black women in business how to break the million-dollar mark on their own terms. The accompanying book, The Black Woman Millionaire: A Revolutionary Act that DEFIES Impossible is available for purchase on Amazon.com.

Acclaimed inspirational speaker, best-selling author, award-winning performance artist, Marketing Alchemist, and business mentor, Dr. Venus Opal Reese went from living on the streets and eating out of trash cans to obtaining two master's degrees and a Ph.D. from Stanford University. Previously, she worked as a university professor before investing in herself and her entrepreneurial skills. Her business, Defy Impossible, Inc., grossed $5 million in less than six years without government funding, loans, investors or a sales team by turning herself into a category of one. Her clients have grossed millions since implementing her strategies and systems.

The Raw Truth Book+ Tour @ Highways Event info & Tickets - https://highwaysperformance.org/event/dr-venus-opal-reese-the-raw-truth-a-pimp-daughters-diary .





